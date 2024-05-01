Weather forecast: Heavy rain expected at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It could be a soggy Thursday and beyond at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Thursday’s forecast calls for potentially an inch-plus of rain at TPC Craig Ranch, with rain and thunderstorms also possible through the weekend in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The region had already been softened by rain in recent days, as well.
Soft conditions could mean lower-than-normal scores at the Tom Weiskopf-designed venue, which has seen winning scores between 23 and 26 under in each of the last three years.
“The course is soft just because we've had some rain,” defending champion Jason Day said Wednesday. “I would think that we're going to play probably the ball in hand the whole week … we're still getting some mudballs out there now, and I know we had some rain maybe Saturday last week. From what we're looking at weather-wise, we've kind of got some bad weather coming in tomorrow. So hopefully we can get through that day and then hopefully rest the week opens up.”
“A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving across North Texas Thursday morning with heavy rain and gusty winds,” wrote the PGA TOUR’s official weather forecast. “This activity should move east of the area by midday with a lull in the precipitation expected for the rest of the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible again Friday morning as a cold front settles into the region. The frontal boundary will stall across Northern Texas through the weekend, keeping the chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.”
Here’s a look at this week’s forecast, as of Wednesday, May 1:
Thursday: Morning rain and thunderstorms likely, with a 90% chance of rain. Projected rainfall .8 to 1.25 inches. High 79 F, Low 67 F. Winds S-SW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.
Friday: Chance of morning thunderstorms, with a 30% chance of rain. Projected rainfall .2 to .4 inches. High 81 F, Low 66 F. Winds NE-ESE 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with a 40% chance of rain. Projected rainfall .2 to .4 inches. High 79 F, Low 67 F. Winds SE 7-14 mph.
Sunday: Chance of afternoon thunderstorms and breezy, with a 50% chance of rain. Projected rainfall .25 to .5 inches. High 78 F, Low 67 F. Winds SSE 14-18 mph, with gusts up to 27 mph.