Weather forecast: Heavy rain expected at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

“The course is soft just because we've had some rain,” defending champion Jason Day said Wednesday. “I would think that we're going to play probably the ball in hand the whole week … we're still getting some mudballs out there now, and I know we had some rain maybe Saturday last week. From what we're looking at weather-wise, we've kind of got some bad weather coming in tomorrow. So hopefully we can get through that day and then hopefully rest the week opens up.”