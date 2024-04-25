Draws and Fades: Look for sleepers in New Orleans as alternate shot the separator

Relax, I don’t have a vendetta against the top dogs here. I just cannot advocate jumping on at +225 with the volatile alternate shot round upcoming. If you were able to get this pair at +1000 or so pre-tournament, you’re in great shape, and should take confidence forward. But if you didn’t, now is not the time to jump on. McIlroy has been consistently throwing the odd wild swing into his rounds and in this format, that can mean trouble. Hold off investing on this pair until we see how they mix Friday.