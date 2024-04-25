Draws and Fades: Look for sleepers in New Orleans as alternate shot the separator
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
The teams at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans have had their fun in the opening round Four-ball but the real separation is to come as they gear up for the Foursomes, or alternate shot format in the second round.
As expected, the field tore up TPC Louisiana with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry headlining those going deep.
The European Ryder Cup teammates dropped an 11-under 61 to be part of the lead, joined by the team of Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard, the duo of Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire plus Aaron Rai and David Lipsky.
Just a shot behind are the teams of Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak, Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue.
There are 13 teams in at 9-under and a further eight at 8-under. In fact, 43 teams are 7-under or better in a packed leaderboard.
But the volatility of alternate shot golf could see some teams shoot up the boards, and also back down, as bad shots count and there is nowhere to hide. While all 80 teams shot under par on Thursday, this will not be the case on Friday.
With the change in format comes risk-reward options on the betting boards. It’s not a good time to be taking favorites, so if you didn’t jump on McIlroy/Lowry pre-tournament, the +225 on offer now is not smart.
The conservative mode would be to watch Friday before jumping in, getting a read on team chemistry in both formats, but if you can correctly predict who might make a move in the tougher format, you could get juicy odds.
Here are the latest odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.
- +225: Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry (-11, T1)
- +1000: Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay (-7, T28)
- +1400: Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre (-10, T5)
- +1400: Aaron Rai / David Lipsky (-11, T1)
- +1400: Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin (-9, T8)
- +1800: Andrew Novak / Davis Thompson (-10, T5)
- +1800: Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala (-7, T28)
- +2000: Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith (-9, T8)
- +2200: Joel Dahmen / Keith Mitchell (-9, T8)
Draws
Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith +2000
Never underestimate the carrot of the Presidents Cup for the Canadians. With the biennial contest against the U.S. Team coming up in Montreal later this year, the Canadian crew is certainly looking to prove to Mike Weir they are not only winners, but compatible as teammates in these formats. With Conners' insane iron play and Pendrith’s bombs off the tee, this crew could make a move. They were both in the Presidents Cup in 2022 but only teamed together for one Four-ball session, losing to Max Homa and Billy Horschel in a tight 1-up contest.
Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +1400
I gave the top draw slot to their countrymen because of the better odds on offer, but these two have just as much to prove as they chase the Presidents Cup. Hadwin was part of the International Team in 2019 before missing out in 2022, leaving him hungrier than ever. Taylor has proven himself a TOUR winner twice over in the last 10 months, and while his form has dipped the last few weeks his pure desire should bring out his best.
Andrew Novak/Davis Thompson +1800
My Golfbet colleague Matt DelVecchio will think this draw is an attempt to cool his pre-tournament pick, but the fact is he might have jagged a great team. Novak was punching above his weight in the early part of the season and ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 28th in SG: Total, while Thompson ranks a very respectable 50th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and also gains strokes on the greens. If they can keep the mojo going, they’re in great shape.
Fade
Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry +225
Relax, I don’t have a vendetta against the top dogs here. I just cannot advocate jumping on at +225 with the volatile alternate shot round upcoming. If you were able to get this pair at +1000 or so pre-tournament, you’re in great shape, and should take confidence forward. But if you didn’t, now is not the time to jump on. McIlroy has been consistently throwing the odd wild swing into his rounds and in this format, that can mean trouble. Hold off investing on this pair until we see how they mix Friday.