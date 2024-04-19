Draws and Fades: Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala among choices at wide open RBC Heritage

So I am chalking up his struggles this week with the putter to the fact that he is coming back from a tournament in which putting was extremely difficult and he has to get comfortable again on much more manageable greens. The young TOUR pro has won once already in his short career so 'first time' nerves will not factor into his performance this weekend at Harbour Town. Oh, and his win came only two hours south of Harbour Town at The RSM Classic in November 2023. A man comfortable with golf in this region of the United States, elite ball striking and the expectation of progression from the putter, lock in your +500 tickets now before his odds are even shorter tomorrow night.