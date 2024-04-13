Five (or maybe just two) players who can still win the Masters

For a segment of Saturday, the world No. 1 was human when he made a sloppy double bogey on No. 10 and another bad bogey on No. 11. But an eagle on No. 13 righted the ship and then a statement birdie on the last hole to take the outright lead put the 2022 Masters champion back as the prohibitive favorite. He was already the shortest pre-tournament favorite since Tiger Woods in 2013 and now can prove beyond certainty that he’s the best in the game at the moment by a country mile. Coming off wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS he leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Around-the-Green and is second Off-the-Tee. At 25th in Approach, he can still improve on his usual strength! The only concern – as always – is if the putter goes cold. He’s 36th in the field at the moment on the greens and if a contender can put him in some must-make situations, that could be their window.