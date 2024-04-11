Draws & Fades: Scottie Scheffler sets up a second Masters title at Augusta National

As good as DeChambeau was on Thursday I can’t help but think it’s an outlier of a round given his history at Augusta National. His 65 was his career best in his 25th round on the storied course, besting a 66 he had to open in 2019. But it was just his fourth round in the 60s here, and even in 2019, where he was a co-leader after 18 holes, he bombed all the way back to T29 in the final washup. He hasn’t finished higher than T21, which he managed on debut as an amateur in 2016. He does have the benefit of not being due out for his second round for some time, perhaps getting a feel for the conditions by watching coverage.