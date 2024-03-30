Sunday Story-Lines: Look for Scottie Scheffler to emerge from crowded Houston leaderboard

Skinns surprisingly flew under the radar today with his bogey-free round of 5-under 65. He is bogey-free in his last 35 holes. We’ve recently seen Skinns in a similar situation earlier this year at PGA National for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he was also the co-leader through 54 holes and finished T4. What has impressed me the most is his putting and approach game this week: T2 in SG: Putting gaining +4.361 strokes and fifth in SG: Approach gaining +2.207 strokes on the field. To top it all off, he’s also driving the ball fantastically, gaining +1.072 strokes off the tee where he ranks 10th (highest ranking out of everyone within one stroke of the lead). Look for Skinns to be more relaxed this time around as the 54-hole co-leader and one who can grab this championship should Scheffler falter.