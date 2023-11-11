Can Camilo Villegas turn last week’s near-miss into a drought-breaking win in Bermuda?

While the rookie has yet to sniff a win on TOUR, it is hard to ignore his value in the situation he finds himself on Sunday. Schmid sits just two strokes off the lead, trailing two players with plenty of scar tissue when it comes to trying to close out a tournament. Sunday at Port Royal is looking like another windy endeavor, where ball-striking will be a premium skill needed to carve approaches into greens. Driving distance hasn’t proven to be the mark of a low score this week on the shortest course on TOUR. Schmid ranks fifth in Greens in Regulation this week and has the talent to keep steady if things start to shake up on the leaderboard. While the old guard has seen many a lead squandered, the young Schmid has nothing but youthful exuberance to conjure if he finds himself with a shot at the trophy. This could work to his advantage. A situation like this, with a bit of Sunday chaos, could be the perfect formula for Schmid to make his move – and at +700, the price is right to back the young blood.