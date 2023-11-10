Draws and Fades: Alex Noren knocking on door for long-deserved TOUR win

We've stated here in this column previously, that a lead by margin in a birdie fest is a tough one to overcome for the chasers. If everyone is going low, the leader is difficult to catch. Now, there is more wind expected over the weekend and it should play a factor. However, I have faith in Noren to be able to handle the wind as he has shown prowess at coastal golf courses in the past -- both on the DP World Tour and here in the states, most notably when he finished second to Jason Day at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in 2018. He's getting it done on approach and both on and around the greens. Noren went super low on Thursday, yet didn't have that complete drop-off, follow-up round the very next day. That tells me that he's going along quite nicely right now and I think it will continue.