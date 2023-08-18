Seeking major-caliber contenders who could chase down Max Homa at Olympia Fields

McIlroy has only hit nine of 28 fairways (32%) through two rounds. He sits 22nd in the field for SG: Off the Tee and 24th for SG: Approach - and remember, that is out of just 49 players now with Hideki Matsuyama withdrawing on Friday. With this golf course only bound to get firmer and faster, it could make life even more difficult for Rory over the weekend. He got away with the inaccuracy on Thursday and was able to shoot 65 but it caught up with him a bit on Friday, en route to a round of 70. Again, with the golf course likely to become more challenging, it will subsequently make it even harder for McIlroy to turn around his woes off the tee. Finally, we are always paying a premium on McIlroy. He sits one shot ahead of Schauffele, yet we are getting roughly a third of the price. If McIlroy's price was +1000 or better, I would say it makes sense – but I don't believe it is a good bargain at single digits for a guy whose struggles may be a bit masked by his current score.