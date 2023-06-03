Hectic Moving Day opens up Sunday shootout at the Memorial

If you are looking for a lottery ticket, look no further than the top two players in the world who sport odds you won’t see often. There is no doubt that they have mountains to climb, but consider the fact that Keegan Bradley made the cut on the number on Friday but then shot a 65 to sit just two off the pace going to Sunday and you see miracles can happen. Someone is going to have a chance to set a target number for others to chase. The last three holes are playing as the hardest three on the course, making it a tough finish for the final groups.