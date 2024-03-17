Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back at THE PLAYERS Championship in Sunday thriller at TPC Sawgrass

Schauffele, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, was still in control until he missed tee shots to the right on the 14th and 15th holes and couldn’t salvage par. He had a 6-foot birdie chance on island-green 17th — the toughest hole at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday — and didn’t come close to a reasonable birdie chance hitting out of the pine straw on the 18th.