Jake Knapp holds on to win Mexico Open at Vidanta

Knapp, who finished at 19-under 265, won in his fifth start of his rookie season. Along with winning $1,458,000 and moving into the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 in the FedExCup, the 29-year-old Californian is headed to the Masters and PGA Championship. He also gets into the remaining five $20 million Signature Events, starting with Bay Hill in two weeks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard.