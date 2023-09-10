Vincent Norrman captures Irish Open

His bid for a second title at his home event, after 2016, tottered when he found water off wedge shots from the middle of the fairway at Nos. 7 and 11. By the time McIlroy went into the water twice at No. 16 in shooting triple-bogey 8, Norrman had already posted a target -- 14 under -- that none of his remaining title contenders such as Hurly Long of Germany (72) and Ryan Fox of New Zealand (70) could match.