Lowry, McIlroy and Meronk make solid starts at Irish Open as Sharma takes first-round lead

An elder statesman of the European tour, Bjorn has not played competitively since June due to collarbone and lower back problems, missed the cut in his last five events, and has a current ranking of No. 1,232. Yet he showed he can still mix it with some of the best in the world by making seven birdies along with a sole bogey at his last hole -- the ninth -- after missing the green with his approach and also a par putt from 11 feet.