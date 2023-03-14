PGA TOUR statement on distance proposal
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Today, the USGA and R&A announced a proposed Model Local Rule for use by elite competitions only that will require the use of golf balls that are tested with modified Actual Launch Conditions within the Overall Distance Standard of 320 yards. Specifically, golf balls will be tested at a clubhead speed of 127 mph (current: 120 mph) and at launch conditions of 11 degrees and 2,220 rpm (current: 10 degrees and 2,520 rpm).
Following this announcement, the manufacturing community will be asked to provide the USGA and R&A feedback until August 14, 2023, at which point, if adopted as proposed, the Model Local Rule will become available for implementation on January 1, 2026.
PGA TOUR statement
We continue to work closely with the USGA and The R&A on a range of initiatives, including the topic of distance. Regarding the Notice to Manufacturers announced today, we will continue our own extensive independent analysis of the topic and will collaborate with the USGA and The R&A, along with our membership and industry partners, to evaluate and provide feedback on this proposal. The TOUR remains committed to ensuring any future solutions identified benefit the game as a whole, without negatively impacting the TOUR, its players or our fans’ enjoyment of our sport.