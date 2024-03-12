Ian Fenster gets once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at THE PLAYERS Championship

“Oh my gosh, Ian, I feel like he is an amazing human being,” Risa says. “He really always was positive, even in the hardest of times. I don't know. I would not have been able to be like that. I mean … for them to put him into the wheelchair, they had a sling that would lower down from the ceiling and a hammock that would slide over and place him into the wheelchair. I mean, he couldn't move.