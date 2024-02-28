Jaxon's Journey: Navigating rare disorders with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Jaxon also was born with a hole in his heart, a horseshoe-shaped kidney and urological issues that would require four procedures before he turned three. He had facial deformities, including misalignment of his eyes, and experienced developmental delays. His muscle tone is diminished, and he struggles with the motor skills in his hands when he opens doors or uses colors in a coloring book, even with pulling up his pants. He was diagnosed with autism last summer, as well.