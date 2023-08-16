For Evans Scholar Diego Origel, caddying at Olympia Fields saved his life

Although he’s now playing to a single-digit handicap, Origel knew virtually nothing about golf when he first went to Olympia Fields. But one of his neighbors, Winifred Goncher, who was like a second mother to him, played and she often talked to him about the game and the networking opportunities it could produce down the road. In fact, Goncher was the one who drove him to the golf course that life-altering day when he was 12.