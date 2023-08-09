The story of Olivia Shulov: Purple Eagle Program offers hope and inspiration at FedEx St. Jude

“What St. Jude really does a great job of is the way they put your mind at ease,” Roman says. “… Usually, when you go to a hospital, you have to deal with a bunch of different stuff. You know, okay, well, how do I get the food? Where do I -- even just the simple, mundane things. But St. Jude takes care of all that, so you can focus on your child because they're all about the kids there so they're the star of the show, so to speak, and they'll do whatever's necessary.”