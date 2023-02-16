Stars mingle with ‘Students on the Tee’ in L.A.

“When you're in middle school you have like a bunch of different ideas of like, oh, I want to be a doctor. I want to be this; I want to be that. With a lot of the classes, they're kind of teaching you about design or teaching you about STEM studies or cybersecurity studies, which are all kind of like the future. So those are really helpful. But they teach it in a way where it's not too daunting or scary where it's like, oh, I can't do that because like, I'm not smart enough or I won't understand it.”