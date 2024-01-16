Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The American Express

Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hoge has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.