Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The American Express
When he hits the links January 18-21, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance in The American Express. In 2023, he shot -17 and finished 32nd at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Hoge's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -19, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- Hoge last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of -17.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season, which ranked 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge had a 0.706 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 66th last season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.9
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.36%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|39
|23.50%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|10.76%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge, who participated in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -10 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Hoge earned 897 points last season, which ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.182. In that tournament, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.679 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.253
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.706
|2.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.162
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.482
|0.527
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The American Express.
