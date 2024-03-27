Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.003 mark ranked in the field.

Barjon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.478. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.141. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.914), which ranked in the field.