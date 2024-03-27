PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Barjon enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Barjon has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Barjon's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC74-68+2

    Barjon's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Barjon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging -1.219 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging -4.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barjon .

    Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Barjon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon owns a -0.863 average that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Barjon's -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance14306.5306.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Barjon's Best Finishes

    • Barjon, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
    • As of now, Barjon has accumulated 14 points, which ranks him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.003 mark ranked in the field.
    • Barjon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.478. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.141. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.914), which ranked in the field.
    • Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.020-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.863-1.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.753-1.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.782-1.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-2.419-4.024

    Barjon's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC67-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

