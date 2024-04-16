PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 35th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +6 at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Kitayama missed the cut (with a score of E) in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Kitayama's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC70-72E

    Kitayama's Recent Performances

    • Kitayama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kitayama is averaging -0.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kitayama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.425 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 37th, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama sports a 0.435 average that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 22.39% of the time (138th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37303.7306.9
    Greens in Regulation %6766.50%60.19%
    Putts Per Round9028.9128.7
    Par Breakers13822.39%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance3312.96%17.90%

    Kitayama's Best Finishes

    • Kitayama has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • With 326 points, Kitayama currently ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4251.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4351.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.180-1.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.082-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.599-0.194

    Kitayama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

