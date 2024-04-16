Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 35th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +6 at Augusta National Golf Club.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Kitayama missed the cut (with a score of E) in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Kitayama's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|70-72
|E
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kitayama is averaging -0.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.425 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 37th, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama sports a 0.435 average that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 22.39% of the time (138th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|303.7
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.50%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.91
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.39%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.96%
|17.90%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- With 326 points, Kitayama currently ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.425
|1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.435
|1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.180
|-1.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.082
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.599
|-0.194
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.