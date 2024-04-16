Corey Conners Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Corey Conners hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 38th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his most recent competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Conners has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 17th.
- Conners finished 31st (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Conners' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|4/14/2022
|12
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|4/15/2021
|4
|67-64-72-68
|-13
|6/18/2020
|21
|68-63-69-70
|-14
|4/18/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+4
Conners' Recent Performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging -0.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 4.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 94th, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks fourth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.872, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.65%.
- On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.85, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|296.4
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.65%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.85
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.36%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.54%
|13.06%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Conners, who has 455 points, currently ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.771 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.380, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.461
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.872
|4.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.154
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.485
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.694
|4.850
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+6
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.