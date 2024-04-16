PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Corey Conners Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 38th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Conners at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Conners has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Conners finished 31st (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20233170-68-67-72-7
    4/14/20221266-72-68-69-9
    4/15/2021467-64-72-68-13
    6/18/20202168-63-69-70-14
    4/18/2019MC74-72+4

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging -0.987 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 4.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 94th, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks fourth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.872, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.65%.
    • On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.85, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94296.4297.2
    Greens in Regulation %272.65%68.33%
    Putts Per Round17229.8529.3
    Par Breakers11623.36%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.54%13.06%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Conners, who has 455 points, currently ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.771 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.380, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4610.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8724.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.154-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.485-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6944.850

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+620

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.