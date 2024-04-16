Corey Conners Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.771 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.380, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.