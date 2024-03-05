Austin Cook Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Austin Cook enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Cook has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of -5.
- Cook last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Cook's Recent Performances
- Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cook has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 266.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -2.224 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|187
|282.3
|266.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|65.16%
|26.74%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.55
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|135
|21.05%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|13.19%
Cook's Best Finishes
- Cook last season took part in 32 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times (34.4%).
- Last season Cook's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -19 and finished 10th in that event.
- Cook accumulated 140 points last season, which ranked him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-0.564
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.319
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.261
|-1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.135
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-0.757
|-2.224
Cook's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|70-68-71-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
