Austin Cook Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Austin Cook enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Cook has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of -5.
    • Cook last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Cook's Recent Performances

    • Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cook has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 266.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -2.224 in his past five tournaments.
    Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance187282.3266.8
    Greens in Regulation %15365.16%26.74%
    Putts Per Round4428.5528.3
    Par Breakers13521.05%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%13.19%

    Cook's Best Finishes

    • Cook last season took part in 32 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 11 times (34.4%).
    • Last season Cook's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -19 and finished 10th in that event.
    • Cook accumulated 140 points last season, which ranked him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-0.564-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.319-1.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.261-1.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.1350.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-0.757-2.224

    Cook's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1370-68-71-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3966-70-71-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

