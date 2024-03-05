Austin Cook Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Cook has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 266.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting.