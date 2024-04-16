Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Hale, Jr. has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hale, Jr. is averaging -1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.