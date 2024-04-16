Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Valero Texas Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Hale, Jr. is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hale, Jr.'s Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Hale, Jr. has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hale, Jr. is averaging -1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hale, Jr. is averaging -6.593 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale, Jr.'s Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.1
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.69%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|24.54%
|23.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Best Finishes
- Hale, Jr. has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he didn't make the cut once.
Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.593
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
