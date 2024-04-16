PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Hale, Jr. at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Hale, Jr. is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Hale, Jr.'s Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Hale, Jr. has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale, Jr. is averaging -1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale, Jr. is averaging -6.593 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hale, Jr.'s Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-309.1310.4
    Greens in Regulation %-54.17%53.33%
    Putts Per Round-28.8328.9
    Par Breakers-22.69%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-24.54%23.33%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale, Jr.'s Best Finishes

    • Hale, Jr. has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he didn't make the cut once.

    Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.593

    Hale, Jr.'s Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

