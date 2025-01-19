Points and payouts: Sepp Straka earns $1.58M, 500 FedExCup Points at The American Express

Straka’s third PGA TOUR victory yields 500 FedExCup points and $1,584,000. While solidifying his position inside the top 40 of the Official World Golf Ranking since August of 2022, he went all of 2024 without a podium finish, so it helps explain why he was a healthy +6000 to win The American Express pre-tournament at FanDuel. Relative to all odds, it was tied for the 19th-shortest. He’ll now rise comfortably into the top 20 of the OWGR and he already was exempt into all of the Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and the majors.