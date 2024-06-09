Points & Payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes home $4M, 700 FedExCup points at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

For this title in the seventh Signature Event of 2024, Scheffler earns 700 FedExCup points and $4 million. He’s already exempt into every tournament for which the victory would yield a spot and his membership status already was extended through its maximum of five years through 2029. So, and ho hum, it’s just another trophy, but this was his first with his infant child, Bennett, in attendance. That’s not too shabby.