Points & Payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes home $4M, 700 FedExCup points at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Who else!
Scottie Scheffler prevailed by one stroke at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on Sunday. It’s his fifth victory of the season, all within his last eight starts.
Scheffler held the outright lead after the second and third rounds, and then closed in 2-over 74 to post 8-under 280. The 52 who submitted a score in the final round averaged 74.943 on Muirfield Village Golf Club, only slightly easier than last year’s finale during which 65 averaged 74.985.
For this title in the seventh Signature Event of 2024, Scheffler earns 700 FedExCup points and $4 million. He’s already exempt into every tournament for which the victory would yield a spot and his membership status already was extended through its maximum of five years through 2029. So, and ho hum, it’s just another trophy, but this was his first with his infant child, Bennett, in attendance. That’s not too shabby.
Although Scheffler was the favorite – again – he continues to outpace the market. He was +400 to win the Memorial pre-tournament at BetMGM. So, if you had bet $100 for him to win in each of his 13 starts this season, that investment of $1300 would have yielded a return of $2400 for a net gain of $1100. Also not too shabby.
Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the Memorial
Collin Morikawa applied heat to Scheffler with a 1-under 71 but settled for solo second. It’s partial closure for Morikawa who had to withdraw from the tournament after three rounds last year with back spasms. He was fourth-shortest this year at +1400.
Adam Hadwin (+15000) claimed third, albeit four swings back of the champ. Hadwin’s consolation is a berth into The Open Championship that was reserved for the top finisher not otherwise exempt into the final major of the year.
Defending champion Viktor Hovland was fifth-shortest at +1500 at the Memorial. He finished in a five-way tie for 15th place.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|280/ -8
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|2
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|281/ -7
|400.000
|$2,200,000.00
|3
|Adam Hadwin (+15000)
|284/ -4
|350.000
|$1,400,000.00
|4
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)
|285/ -3
|325.000
|$1,000,000.00
|T5
|Ludvig Åberg (+2200)
|286/ -2
|275.000
|$766,667.00
|T5
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)
|286/ -2
|275.000
|$766,667.00
|T5
|Sepp Straka (+6600)
|286/ -2
|275.000
|$766,667.00
|T8
|Tony Finau (+5000)
|287/ -1
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T8
|Sungjae Im (+5000)
|287/ -1
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T8
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|287/ -1
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T8
|Xander Schauffele (+900)
|287/ -1
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T12
|Nick Dunlap (+25000)
|288/ E
|145.000
|$430,334.00
|T12
|Victor Perez (+17500)
|288/ E
|145.000
|$430,334.00
|T12
|Sahith Theegala (+4500)
|288/ E
|145.000
|$430,334.00
|T15
|Sam Burns (+4500)
|290/ 2
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T15
|Billy Horschel (+6600)
|290/ 2
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T15
|Viktor Hovland (+1500)
|290/ 2
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T15
|Si Woo Kim (+5000)
|290/ 2
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T15
|Rory McIlroy (+1000)
|290/ 2
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T20
|Corey Conners (+5000)
|291/ 3
|97.500
|$259,500.00
|T20
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
|291/ 3
|97.500
|$259,500.00
|T22
|Byeong Hun An (+5000)
|292/ 4
|80.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|Akshay Bhatia (+12500)
|292/ 4
|80.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|Max Homa (+4500)
|292/ 4
|80.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|Alex Noren (+5500)
|292/ 4
|80.000
|$200,200.00
|T22
|J.T. Poston (+8000)
|292/ 4
|80.000
|$200,200.00
|T27
|Emiliano Grillo (+30000)
|293/ 5
|52.500
|$143,500.00
|T27
|Russell Henley (+4000)
|293/ 5
|52.500
|$143,500.00
|T27
|Seamus Power (+20000)
|293/ 5
|52.500
|$143,500.00
|T27
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|293/ 5
|52.500
|$143,500.00
|T27
|Nick Taylor (+25000)
|293/ 5
|52.500
|$143,500.00
|T27
|Davis Thompson (+12500)
|293/ 5
|52.500
|$143,500.00
|T33
|Jason Day (+6000)
|294/ 6
|26.500
|$106,500.00
|T33
|Brian Harman (+6600)
|294/ 6
|26.500
|$106,500.00
|T33
|Matt Kuchar (+30000)
|294/ 6
|26.500
|$106,500.00
|T33
|Peter Malnati (+50000)
|294/ 6
|26.500
|$106,500.00
|T33
|Taylor Pendrith (+15000)
|294/ 6
|26.500
|$106,500.00
|T33
|Justin Thomas (+2800)
|294/ 6
|26.500
|$106,500.00
|T39
|Austin Eckroat (+10000)
|295/ 7
|20.625
|$88,000.00
|T39
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|295/ 7
|20.625
|$88,000.00
|T41
|Thomas Detry (+12500)
|296/ 8
|19.125
|$80,000.00
|T41
|Will Zalatoris (+6600)
|296/ 8
|19.125
|$80,000.00
|T43
|Keegan Bradley (+5000)
|297/ 9
|17.625
|$72,000.00
|T43
|Tom Kim (+5000)
|297/ 9
|17.625
|$72,000.00
|T45
|Eric Cole (+25000)
|298/ 10
|15.375
|$60,500.00
|T45
|Lee Hodges (+10000)
|298/ 10
|15.375
|$60,500.00
|T45
|Tom Hoge (+8000)
|298/ 10
|15.375
|$60,500.00
|T45
|Andrew Putnam (+15000)
|298/ 10
|15.375
|$60,500.00
|49
|Shane Lowry (+5500)
|300/ 12
|13.500
|$54,000.00
|T50
|Cam Davis (+20000)
|301/ 13
|12.750
|$51,500.00
|T50
|Cameron Young (+6600)
|301/ 13
|12.750
|$51,500.00
|52
|Jackson Koivun - a (+35000)
|306/ 18
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
