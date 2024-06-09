PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points & Payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes home $4M, 700 FedExCup points at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Who else!

    Scottie Scheffler prevailed by one stroke at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on Sunday. It’s his fifth victory of the season, all within his last eight starts.

    Scheffler held the outright lead after the second and third rounds, and then closed in 2-over 74 to post 8-under 280. The 52 who submitted a score in the final round averaged 74.943 on Muirfield Village Golf Club, only slightly easier than last year’s finale during which 65 averaged 74.985.

    For this title in the seventh Signature Event of 2024, Scheffler earns 700 FedExCup points and $4 million. He’s already exempt into every tournament for which the victory would yield a spot and his membership status already was extended through its maximum of five years through 2029. So, and ho hum, it’s just another trophy, but this was his first with his infant child, Bennett, in attendance. That’s not too shabby.

    Although Scheffler was the favorite – again – he continues to outpace the market. He was +400 to win the Memorial pre-tournament at BetMGM. So, if you had bet $100 for him to win in each of his 13 starts this season, that investment of $1300 would have yielded a return of $2400 for a net gain of $1100. Also not too shabby.


    Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the Memorial



    Collin Morikawa applied heat to Scheffler with a 1-under 71 but settled for solo second. It’s partial closure for Morikawa who had to withdraw from the tournament after three rounds last year with back spasms. He was fourth-shortest this year at +1400.

    Adam Hadwin (+15000) claimed third, albeit four swings back of the champ. Hadwin’s consolation is a berth into The Open Championship that was reserved for the top finisher not otherwise exempt into the final major of the year.

    Defending champion Viktor Hovland was fifth-shortest at +1500 at the Memorial. He finished in a five-way tie for 15th place.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+400)280/ -8700.000$4,000,000.00
    2Collin Morikawa (+1400)281/ -7400.000$2,200,000.00
    3Adam Hadwin (+15000)284/ -4350.000$1,400,000.00
    4Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)285/ -3325.000$1,000,000.00
    T5Ludvig Åberg (+2200)286/ -2275.000$766,667.00
    T5Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)286/ -2275.000$766,667.00
    T5Sepp Straka (+6600)286/ -2275.000$766,667.00
    T8Tony Finau (+5000)287/ -1191.250$579,000.00
    T8Sungjae Im (+5000)287/ -1191.250$579,000.00
    T8Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)287/ -1191.250$579,000.00
    T8Xander Schauffele (+900)287/ -1191.250$579,000.00
    T12Nick Dunlap (+25000)288/ E145.000$430,334.00
    T12Victor Perez (+17500)288/ E145.000$430,334.00
    T12Sahith Theegala (+4500)288/ E145.000$430,334.00
    T15Sam Burns (+4500)290/ 2115.000$329,000.00
    T15Billy Horschel (+6600)290/ 2115.000$329,000.00
    T15Viktor Hovland (+1500)290/ 2115.000$329,000.00
    T15Si Woo Kim (+5000)290/ 2115.000$329,000.00
    T15Rory McIlroy (+1000)290/ 2115.000$329,000.00
    T20Corey Conners (+5000)291/ 397.500$259,500.00
    T20Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)291/ 397.500$259,500.00
    T22Byeong Hun An (+5000)292/ 480.000$200,200.00
    T22Akshay Bhatia (+12500)292/ 480.000$200,200.00
    T22Max Homa (+4500)292/ 480.000$200,200.00
    T22Alex Noren (+5500)292/ 480.000$200,200.00
    T22J.T. Poston (+8000)292/ 480.000$200,200.00
    T27Emiliano Grillo (+30000)293/ 552.500$143,500.00
    T27Russell Henley (+4000)293/ 552.500$143,500.00
    T27Seamus Power (+20000)293/ 552.500$143,500.00
    T27Adam Svensson (+20000)293/ 552.500$143,500.00
    T27Nick Taylor (+25000)293/ 552.500$143,500.00
    T27Davis Thompson (+12500)293/ 552.500$143,500.00
    T33Jason Day (+6000)294/ 626.500$106,500.00
    T33Brian Harman (+6600)294/ 626.500$106,500.00
    T33Matt Kuchar (+30000)294/ 626.500$106,500.00
    T33Peter Malnati (+50000)294/ 626.500$106,500.00
    T33Taylor Pendrith (+15000)294/ 626.500$106,500.00
    T33Justin Thomas (+2800)294/ 626.500$106,500.00
    T39Austin Eckroat (+10000)295/ 720.625$88,000.00
    T39Denny McCarthy (+6600)295/ 720.625$88,000.00
    T41Thomas Detry (+12500)296/ 819.125$80,000.00
    T41Will Zalatoris (+6600)296/ 819.125$80,000.00
    T43Keegan Bradley (+5000)297/ 917.625$72,000.00
    T43Tom Kim (+5000)297/ 917.625$72,000.00
    T45Eric Cole (+25000)298/ 1015.375$60,500.00
    T45Lee Hodges (+10000)298/ 1015.375$60,500.00
    T45Tom Hoge (+8000)298/ 1015.375$60,500.00
    T45Andrew Putnam (+15000)298/ 1015.375$60,500.00
    49Shane Lowry (+5500)300/ 1213.500$54,000.00
    T50Cam Davis (+20000)301/ 1312.750$51,500.00
    T50Cameron Young (+6600)301/ 1312.750$51,500.00
    52Jackson Koivun - a (+35000)306/ 18n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

