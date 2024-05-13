DFS Dish: Look to Rory McIlroy to anchor DFS lineups at 106th PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka ($10,800): In the last six PGA Championships, he’s won three times, including last year at Oak Hill. The fifth choice on the board this week has already defended his title at this event once and has five major championships to his name. I wouldn’t get too hung up on T45 at the Masters four weeks ago.

Patrick Cantlay ($10,000): I feel I’m picking on the Californian every time he enters, but I’m trying to help you . Cashing T29 last week in Charlotte, he sat 50 th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 47 th SG: Off the Tee in a field of 69 players. Making the cut in seven consecutive majors is great, but he’s signed for one top-10 payday in six starts in the last two months.

Justin Thomas ($9,300): The 2017 and 2022 winner of the PGA Championship gets a home game this week. Without the pressure of winning a first major championship, or even this event, the local lad from Louisville can just let 'er rip. After missing the cut at the Masters, he ran T5 at Harbour Town and T21 last week at Quail Hollow.

Ludvig Åberg ($10,500): In a field of this depth and breadth, I don’t know if I can hope his knee can hold up for 72 holes. Skipping last week at Quail Hollow for extra rest, I’d hate to be on the sideline if something goes wrong, especially at this price. For cheaper salary, I can shift to a healthy, two-time major champion alternative in Collin Morikawa ($10,300).