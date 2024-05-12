Points and payouts: Chris Gotterup secures exemption into PGA Championship, spot in The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Without a prohibitive favorite at the Myrtle Beach Classic, an unexpected celebration was promised. That goes for its champion, too.
Chris Gotterup didn’t just break through for his first PGA TOUR victory, he galloped away from it, winning by six strokes at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The 24-year-old first-time TOUR member grabbed outright possession of the lead at the midpoint and didn’t relinquish it en route to 22-under 262 in the inaugural edition of the tournament.
In addition to 300 FedExCup points and $720,000, Gotterup secures an exemption into this week’s PGA Championship and debuts in The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. Exemptions into the Signature Events and the Masters are not included in the haul, but he’ll rise in the Aon Next 10 and take the lead in the Aon Swing 5 for spots in the last two Signature Events of 2024.
Gotterup was +5000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for 17th-shortest in the field of 132 in the first-ever PGA TOUR stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He’s the seventh first-time winner on the circuit in 2024. While this is his first season with a TOUR card, he’s not officially a rookie because he made eight starts during the 2021-22 season.
The B flight, aka runner-up honors, were shared by Davis Thompson (+2800) and PGA TOUR non-member Alistair Docherty (+30000). Docherty plays on the Korn Ferry Tour where he’s currently 97th on the points list. Sunday’s top 10 at Myrtle Beach will pay forward into an exemption in the RBC Canadian Open on May 30-June 2.
Tournament favorite Ben Griffin (+2200) finished in a four-way share of 16th place. At +2500 to win, Erik van Rooyen (T4) and Daniel Berger (T36) were tied for second-shortest among the outrights.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Chris Gotterup (+5000)
|262/ -22
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|T2
|Alistair Docherty (+30000)
|268/ -16
|n/a (non-member)
|$356,000.00
|T2
|Davis Thompson (+2800)
|268/ -16
|135.000
|$356,000.00
|T4
|Jorge Campillo (+6600)
|269/ -15
|59.167
|$147,000.00
|T4
|Ryan Fox (+4500)
|269/ -15
|59.167
|$147,000.00
|T4
|Beau Hossler (+2800)
|269/ -15
|59.167
|$147,000.00
|T4
|Ryan McCormick (+25000)
|269/ -15
|59.167
|$147,000.00
|T4
|Erik van Rooyen (+2500)
|269/ -15
|59.167
|$147,000.00
|T4
|Kevin Yu (+3500)
|269/ -15
|59.167
|$147,000.00
|T10
|Chesson Hadley (+5500)
|270/ -14
|37.500
|$101,000.00
|T10
|Patton Kizzire (+8000)
|270/ -14
|37.500
|$101,000.00
|T10
|Sam Stevens (+5500)
|270/ -14
|37.500
|$101,000.00
|T13
|Robert MacIntyre (+6000)
|271/ -13
|31.333
|$78,333.33
|T13
|Mac Meissner (+8000)
|271/ -13
|31.333
|$78,333.33
|T13
|Greyson Sigg (+5000)
|271/ -13
|31.333
|$78,333.33
|T16
|Ben Griffin (+2200)
|272/ -12
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T16
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+5000)
|272/ -12
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T16
|Ben Silverman (+10000)
|272/ -12
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T16
|Dylan Wu (+6000)
|272/ -12
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T20
|Patrick Fishburn (+10000)
|273/ -11
|24.941
|$43,800.00
|T20
|Michael Kim (+6000)
|273/ -11
|24.941
|$43,800.00
|T20
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|273/ -11
|24.941
|$43,800.00
|T20
|David Skinns (+9000)
|273/ -11
|24.941
|$43,800.00
|T20
|Alex Smalley (+4500)
|273/ -11
|24.941
|$43,800.00
|T20
|Matt Wallace (+3300)
|273/ -11
|24.941
|$43,800.00
|T26
|Joseph Bramlett (+6000)
|274/ -10
|18.822
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Scott Piercy (+20000)
|274/ -10
|18.822
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Sam Ryder (+6600)
|274/ -10
|18.822
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Robby Shelton (+15000)
|274/ -10
|18.822
|$29,800.00
|T26
|J.J. Spaun (+6600)
|274/ -10
|18.822
|$29,800.00
|T26
|Blades Brown - a (+75000)
|274/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T32
|Trace Crowe (+20000)
|275/ -9
|14.234
|$24,450.00
|T32
|S.Y. Noh (+12500)
|275/ -9
|14.234
|$24,450.00
|T32
|Chez Reavie (+10000)
|275/ -9
|14.234
|$24,450.00
|T32
|Carson Young (+8000)
|275/ -9
|14.234
|$24,450.00
|T36
|Daniel Berger (+2500)
|276/ -8
|11.511
|$20,350.00
|T36
|Parker Coody (+8000)
|276/ -8
|11.511
|$20,350.00
|T36
|Thriston Lawrence (+6600)
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,350.00
|T36
|Kevin Streelman (+15000)
|276/ -8
|11.511
|$20,350.00
|T40
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+9000)
|277/ -7
|8.400
|$16,200.00
|T40
|Max Greyserman (+5500)
|277/ -7
|8.400
|$16,200.00
|T40
|Harry Hall (+10000)
|277/ -7
|8.400
|$16,200.00
|T40
|Chan Kim (+4500)
|277/ -7
|8.400
|$16,200.00
|T40
|Troy Merritt (+8000)
|277/ -7
|8.400
|$16,200.00
|T40
|Roger Sloan (+25000)
|277/ -7
|8.400
|$16,200.00
|T46
|Matt Atkins (+30000)
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$12,240.00
|T46
|Jacob Bridgeman (+5500)
|278/ -6
|6.067
|$12,240.00
|T46
|Zecheng Dou (+15000)
|278/ -6
|6.067
|$12,240.00
|T46
|Victor Perez (+3500)
|278/ -6
|6.067
|$12,240.00
|T50
|Harry Higgs (+40000)
|279/ -5
|4.823
|$10,180.00
|T50
|S.H. Kim (+3500)
|279/ -5
|4.823
|$10,180.00
|T50
|Chandler Phillips (+8000)
|279/ -5
|4.823
|$10,180.00
|T50
|Justin Suh (+10000)
|279/ -5
|4.823
|$10,180.00
|T54
|Paul Barjon (+25000)
|280/ -4
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Alexander Björk (+6600)
|280/ -4
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Pierceson Coody (+15000)
|280/ -4
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Matt NeSmith (+10000)
|280/ -4
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T54
|Andrew Novak (+3000)
|280/ -4
|3.646
|$9,416.00
|T59
|Hayden Buckley (+15000)
|281/ -3
|3.174
|$9,120.00
|T59
|Joel Dahmen (+8000)
|281/ -3
|3.174
|$9,120.00
|T61
|Sean O'Hair (+20000)
|282/ -2
|2.925
|$8,960.00
|T61
|Martin Trainer (+15000)
|282/ -2
|2.925
|$8,960.00
|T63
|Anders Albertson (+25000)
|283/ -1
|2.613
|$8,760.00
|T63
|William McGirt (+40000)
|283/ -1
|2.613
|$8,760.00
|T63
|Alejandro Tosti (+6600)
|283/ -1
|2.613
|$8,760.00
|T66
|Lanto Griffin (+9000)
|284/ E
|2.302
|$8,560.00
|T66
|Davis Riley (+6600)
|284/ E
|2.302
|$8,560.00
|68
|Carl Yuan (+9000)
|285/ 1
|2.116
|$8,440.00
|69
|Taylor Dickson (+25000)
|286/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,360.00
|70
|Austin Smotherman (+10000)
|287/ 3
|1.867
|$8,280.00
