Points and payouts: Chris Gotterup secures exemption into PGA Championship, spot in The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship

In addition to 300 FedExCup points and $720,000, Gotterup secures an exemption into this week’s PGA Championship and debuts in The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. Exemptions into the Signature Events and the Masters are not included in the haul, but he’ll rise in the Aon Next 10 and take the lead in the Aon Swing 5 for spots in the last two Signature Events of 2024.