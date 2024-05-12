PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and payouts: Chris Gotterup secures exemption into PGA Championship, spot in The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Without a prohibitive favorite at the Myrtle Beach Classic, an unexpected celebration was promised. That goes for its champion, too.

    Chris Gotterup didn’t just break through for his first PGA TOUR victory, he galloped away from it, winning by six strokes at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    The 24-year-old first-time TOUR member grabbed outright possession of the lead at the midpoint and didn’t relinquish it en route to 22-under 262 in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

    In addition to 300 FedExCup points and $720,000, Gotterup secures an exemption into this week’s PGA Championship and debuts in The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. Exemptions into the Signature Events and the Masters are not included in the haul, but he’ll rise in the Aon Next 10 and take the lead in the Aon Swing 5 for spots in the last two Signature Events of 2024.

    Gotterup was +5000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for 17th-shortest in the field of 132 in the first-ever PGA TOUR stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He’s the seventh first-time winner on the circuit in 2024. While this is his first season with a TOUR card, he’s not officially a rookie because he made eight starts during the 2021-22 season.

    The B flight, aka runner-up honors, were shared by Davis Thompson (+2800) and PGA TOUR non-member Alistair Docherty (+30000). Docherty plays on the Korn Ferry Tour where he’s currently 97th on the points list. Sunday’s top 10 at Myrtle Beach will pay forward into an exemption in the RBC Canadian Open on May 30-June 2.

    Tournament favorite Ben Griffin (+2200) finished in a four-way share of 16th place. At +2500 to win, Erik van Rooyen (T4) and Daniel Berger (T36) were tied for second-shortest among the outrights.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Chris Gotterup (+5000)262/ -22300.000$720,000.00
    T2Alistair Docherty (+30000)268/ -16n/a (non-member)$356,000.00
    T2Davis Thompson (+2800)268/ -16135.000$356,000.00
    T4Jorge Campillo (+6600)269/ -1559.167$147,000.00
    T4Ryan Fox (+4500)269/ -1559.167$147,000.00
    T4Beau Hossler (+2800)269/ -1559.167$147,000.00
    T4Ryan McCormick (+25000)269/ -1559.167$147,000.00
    T4Erik van Rooyen (+2500)269/ -1559.167$147,000.00
    T4Kevin Yu (+3500)269/ -1559.167$147,000.00
    T10Chesson Hadley (+5500)270/ -1437.500$101,000.00
    T10Patton Kizzire (+8000)270/ -1437.500$101,000.00
    T10Sam Stevens (+5500)270/ -1437.500$101,000.00
    T13Robert MacIntyre (+6000)271/ -1331.333$78,333.33
    T13Mac Meissner (+8000)271/ -1331.333$78,333.33
    T13Greyson Sigg (+5000)271/ -1331.333$78,333.33
    T16Ben Griffin (+2200)272/ -1229.250$63,000.00
    T16Thorbjørn Olesen (+5000)272/ -1229.250$63,000.00
    T16Ben Silverman (+10000)272/ -1229.250$63,000.00
    T16Dylan Wu (+6000)272/ -1229.250$63,000.00
    T20Patrick Fishburn (+10000)273/ -1124.941$43,800.00
    T20Michael Kim (+6000)273/ -1124.941$43,800.00
    T20Henrik Norlander (+10000)273/ -1124.941$43,800.00
    T20David Skinns (+9000)273/ -1124.941$43,800.00
    T20Alex Smalley (+4500)273/ -1124.941$43,800.00
    T20Matt Wallace (+3300)273/ -1124.941$43,800.00
    T26Joseph Bramlett (+6000)274/ -1018.822$29,800.00
    T26Scott Piercy (+20000)274/ -1018.822$29,800.00
    T26Sam Ryder (+6600)274/ -1018.822$29,800.00
    T26Robby Shelton (+15000)274/ -1018.822$29,800.00
    T26J.J. Spaun (+6600)274/ -1018.822$29,800.00
    T26Blades Brown - a (+75000)274/ -10n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T32Trace Crowe (+20000)275/ -914.234$24,450.00
    T32S.Y. Noh (+12500)275/ -914.234$24,450.00
    T32Chez Reavie (+10000)275/ -914.234$24,450.00
    T32Carson Young (+8000)275/ -914.234$24,450.00
    T36Daniel Berger (+2500)276/ -811.511$20,350.00
    T36Parker Coody (+8000)276/ -811.511$20,350.00
    T36Thriston Lawrence (+6600)276/ -8n/a (non-member)$20,350.00
    T36Kevin Streelman (+15000)276/ -811.511$20,350.00
    T40Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+9000)277/ -78.400$16,200.00
    T40Max Greyserman (+5500)277/ -78.400$16,200.00
    T40Harry Hall (+10000)277/ -78.400$16,200.00
    T40Chan Kim (+4500)277/ -78.400$16,200.00
    T40Troy Merritt (+8000)277/ -78.400$16,200.00
    T40Roger Sloan (+25000)277/ -78.400$16,200.00
    T46Matt Atkins (+30000)278/ -6n/a (non-member)$12,240.00
    T46Jacob Bridgeman (+5500)278/ -66.067$12,240.00
    T46Zecheng Dou (+15000)278/ -66.067$12,240.00
    T46Victor Perez (+3500)278/ -66.067$12,240.00
    T50Harry Higgs (+40000)279/ -54.823$10,180.00
    T50S.H. Kim (+3500)279/ -54.823$10,180.00
    T50Chandler Phillips (+8000)279/ -54.823$10,180.00
    T50Justin Suh (+10000)279/ -54.823$10,180.00
    T54Paul Barjon (+25000)280/ -43.646$9,416.00
    T54Alexander Björk (+6600)280/ -43.646$9,416.00
    T54Pierceson Coody (+15000)280/ -43.646$9,416.00
    T54Matt NeSmith (+10000)280/ -43.646$9,416.00
    T54Andrew Novak (+3000)280/ -43.646$9,416.00
    T59Hayden Buckley (+15000)281/ -33.174$9,120.00
    T59Joel Dahmen (+8000)281/ -33.174$9,120.00
    T61Sean O'Hair (+20000)282/ -22.925$8,960.00
    T61Martin Trainer (+15000)282/ -22.925$8,960.00
    T63Anders Albertson (+25000)283/ -12.613$8,760.00
    T63William McGirt (+40000)283/ -12.613$8,760.00
    T63Alejandro Tosti (+6600)283/ -12.613$8,760.00
    T66Lanto Griffin (+9000)284/ E2.302$8,560.00
    T66Davis Riley (+6600)284/ E2.302$8,560.00
    68Carl Yuan (+9000)285/ 12.116$8,440.00
    69Taylor Dickson (+25000)286/ 2n/a (non-member)$8,360.00
    70Austin Smotherman (+10000)287/ 31.867$8,280.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
