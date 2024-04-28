Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry both move inside top 15 in FedExCup standings

While both Ramey and Trainer remain positioned with one PGA TOUR title apiece, this goes into the books as the 25th in McIlroy’s career. It’s Lowry’s third. McIlroy was a tournament debutant, but he’s still in the peak of his career, and Lowry has struggled with his putting, but it’s not surprising that the collaboration of the two major champions was second-shortest to win pre-tournament at BetMGM with odds of +750. The Ramey/Trainer tandem was +12500.