Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry both move inside top 15 in FedExCup standings
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The pluck of the Irish!
Sometimes a seemingly disappointing par is all it takes because, well, golf. That’s what happened on the only hole required in a sudden-death playoff at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans from which Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Shane Lowry of Ireland emerged with the victory.
In the penultimate grouping of the final round at TPC Louisiana, the duo was the second to conclude regulation in 25-under 263. The first consisted of the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. They went out in the sixth of 20 groups for alternate shot and promptly hung up a 9-under 63, best of the day. Alas, Trainer would miss a short-range par attempt in the playoff on the par-5 18th hole to extend the playoff.
While both Ramey and Trainer remain positioned with one PGA TOUR title apiece, this goes into the books as the 25th in McIlroy’s career. It’s Lowry’s third. McIlroy was a tournament debutant, but he’s still in the peak of his career, and Lowry has struggled with his putting, but it’s not surprising that the collaboration of the two major champions was second-shortest to win pre-tournament at BetMGM with odds of +750. The Ramey/Trainer tandem was +12500.
For the victory, McIlroy and Lowry each bank 400 FedExCup points and $1,286,050.00. Both already were set with exemptions into the PGA Championship (for which the winners of the Zurich Classic gain entry annually) but each now is eligible for the 2025 editions of The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship. Lowry also has picked up exemptions into the remaining three Signature Events.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry news conference after winning Zurich Classic
Tournament favorites and 2022 champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+450) finished seven strokes outside the playoff and in a share of 23rd place. Defending champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley (+5500) were another stroke back in an eight-way tie for 28th.
|POSITION
|TEAM (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS (each)
|P1
|Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (+750)
|263/ -25
|400.000 (each)
|$1,286,050.00
|P2
|Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer (+12500)
|263/ -25
|162.500 (each)
|$525,100.00
|3
|Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard (+15000)
|264/ -24
|105.000 (each)
|$343,762.50
|T4
|Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon (+20000)
|265/ -23
|72.750 (each)
|$234,181.25
|T4
|Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox (+6600)
|265/ -23
|72.750 (each)
|$234,181.25
|T4
|Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman (+8000)
|265/ -23
|72.750 (each)
|$234,181.25
|T4
|Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn (+30000)
|265/ -23
|72.750 (each)
|$234,181.25
|T8
|Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley (+6600)
|266/ -22
|52.000 (each)
|$149,075.00
|T8
|Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (+5000)
|266/ -22
|52.000 (each)
|$149,075.00
|10
|Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+2800)
|267/ -21
|46.000 (each)
|$122,375.00
|T11
|Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka (+3300)
|268/ -20
|30.531 (each)
|$69,069.57
|T11
|Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway (+12500)
|268/ -20
|30.531 (each)
|$69,069.56
|T11
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (+2800)
|268/ -20
|30.531 | n/a (non-member)
|$69,069.56
|T11
|Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup (+4500)
|268/ -20
|30.531 (each)
|$69,069.56
|T11
|Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (+2800)
|268/ -20
|30.531 (each)
|$69,069.56
|T11
|Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney (+25000)
|268/ -20
|30.531 (each)
|$69,069.56
|T11
|Callum Tarren/David Skinns (+17500)
|268/ -20
|30.531 (each)
|$69,069.56
|T11
|K.H. Lee/Michael Kim (+5500)
|268/ -20
|30.531 (each)
|$69,069.56
|T19
|Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman (+6600)
|269/ -19
|15.500 (each)
|$37,380.00
|T19
|Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer (+100000)
|269/ -19
|15.500 (each)
|$37,380.00
|T19
|Peter Malnati/Russell Knox (+12500)
|269/ -19
|15.500 (each)
|$37,380.00
|T19
|Luke List/Henrik Norlander (+6600)
|269/ -19
|15.500 (each)
|$37,380.00
|T23
|Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (+450)
|270/ -18
|8.750 (each)
|$23,763.00
|T23
|Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama (+1200)
|270/ -18
|8.750 (each)
|$23,763.00
|T23
|Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak (+4500)
|270/ -18
|8.750 (each)
|$23,763.00
|T23
|Aaron Rai/David Lipsky (+6600)
|270/ -18
|8.750 (each)
|$23,763.00
|T23
|Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman (+10000)
|270/ -18
|8.750 (each)
|$23,763.00
|T28
|Doug Ghim/Chan Kim (+4000)
|271/ -17
|4.500 (each)
|$19,135.00
|T28
|Brandon Wu/James Nicholas (+25000)
|271/ -17
|4.500 | n/a (non-member)
|$19,135.00
|T28
|Nick Hardy/Davis Riley (+5500)
|271/ -17
|4.500 (each)
|$19,135.00
|T28
|Dylan Wu/Justin Lower (+6600)
|271/ -17
|4.500 (each)
|$19,135.00
|T28
|Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen (+4000)
|271/ -17
|4.500 (each)
|$19,135.00
|T28
|Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire (+12500)
|271/ -17
|4.500 (each)
|$19,135.00
|T28
|Harry Hall/Scott Piercy (+20000)
|271/ -17
|4.500 (each)
|$19,135.00
|T28
|Kevin Yu/C.T. Pan (+6600)
|271/ -17
|4.500 (each)
|$19,135.00
|36
|Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen (+6000)
|272/ -16
|2.850 (each)
|$17,533.00
|37
|Ben Taylor/Sean O'Hair (+30000)
|273/ -15
|2.650 (each)
|$17,177.00
|38
|Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos (+8000)
|274/ -14
|2.450 (each)
|$16,821.00
|39
|Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo (+9000)
|275/ -13
|2.250 (each)
|$16,465.00
|40
|Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker (+25000)
|279/ -9
|2.050 (each)
|$16,109.00
