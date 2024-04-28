PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry both move inside top 15 in FedExCup standings

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The pluck of the Irish!

    Sometimes a seemingly disappointing par is all it takes because, well, golf. That’s what happened on the only hole required in a sudden-death playoff at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans from which Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Shane Lowry of Ireland emerged with the victory.

    In the penultimate grouping of the final round at TPC Louisiana, the duo was the second to conclude regulation in 25-under 263. The first consisted of the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. They went out in the sixth of 20 groups for alternate shot and promptly hung up a 9-under 63, best of the day. Alas, Trainer would miss a short-range par attempt in the playoff on the par-5 18th hole to extend the playoff.

    While both Ramey and Trainer remain positioned with one PGA TOUR title apiece, this goes into the books as the 25th in McIlroy’s career. It’s Lowry’s third. McIlroy was a tournament debutant, but he’s still in the peak of his career, and Lowry has struggled with his putting, but it’s not surprising that the collaboration of the two major champions was second-shortest to win pre-tournament at BetMGM with odds of +750. The Ramey/Trainer tandem was +12500.

    For the victory, McIlroy and Lowry each bank 400 FedExCup points and $1,286,050.00. Both already were set with exemptions into the PGA Championship (for which the winners of the Zurich Classic gain entry annually) but each now is eligible for the 2025 editions of The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship. Lowry also has picked up exemptions into the remaining three Signature Events.


    Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry news conference after winning Zurich Classic


    Tournament favorites and 2022 champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+450) finished seven strokes outside the playoff and in a share of 23rd place. Defending champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley (+5500) were another stroke back in an eight-way tie for 28th.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONTEAM (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS (each)
    P1Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (+750)263/ -25400.000 (each)$1,286,050.00
    P2Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer (+12500)263/ -25162.500 (each)$525,100.00
    3Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard (+15000)264/ -24105.000 (each)$343,762.50
    T4Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon (+20000)265/ -2372.750 (each)$234,181.25
    T4Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox (+6600)265/ -2372.750 (each)$234,181.25
    T4Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman (+8000)265/ -2372.750 (each)$234,181.25
    T4Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn (+30000)265/ -2372.750 (each)$234,181.25
    T8Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley (+6600)266/ -2252.000 (each)$149,075.00
    T8Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (+5000)266/ -2252.000 (each)$149,075.00
    10Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+2800)267/ -2146.000 (each)$122,375.00
    T11Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka (+3300)268/ -2030.531 (each)$69,069.57
    T11Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway (+12500)268/ -2030.531 (each)$69,069.56
    T11Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (+2800)268/ -2030.531 | n/a (non-member)$69,069.56
    T11Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup (+4500)268/ -2030.531 (each)$69,069.56
    T11Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (+2800)268/ -2030.531 (each)$69,069.56
    T11Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney (+25000)268/ -2030.531 (each)$69,069.56
    T11Callum Tarren/David Skinns (+17500)268/ -2030.531 (each)$69,069.56
    T11K.H. Lee/Michael Kim (+5500)268/ -2030.531 (each)$69,069.56
    T19Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman (+6600)269/ -1915.500 (each)$37,380.00
    T19Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer (+100000)269/ -1915.500 (each)$37,380.00
    T19Peter Malnati/Russell Knox (+12500)269/ -1915.500 (each)$37,380.00
    T19Luke List/Henrik Norlander (+6600)269/ -1915.500 (each)$37,380.00
    T23Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (+450)270/ -188.750 (each)$23,763.00
    T23Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama (+1200)270/ -188.750 (each)$23,763.00
    T23Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak (+4500)270/ -188.750 (each)$23,763.00
    T23Aaron Rai/David Lipsky (+6600)270/ -188.750 (each)$23,763.00
    T23Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman (+10000)270/ -188.750 (each)$23,763.00
    T28Doug Ghim/Chan Kim (+4000)271/ -174.500 (each)$19,135.00
    T28Brandon Wu/James Nicholas (+25000)271/ -174.500 | n/a (non-member)$19,135.00
    T28Nick Hardy/Davis Riley (+5500)271/ -174.500 (each)$19,135.00
    T28Dylan Wu/Justin Lower (+6600)271/ -174.500 (each)$19,135.00
    T28Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen (+4000)271/ -174.500 (each)$19,135.00
    T28Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire (+12500)271/ -174.500 (each)$19,135.00
    T28Harry Hall/Scott Piercy (+20000)271/ -174.500 (each)$19,135.00
    T28Kevin Yu/C.T. Pan (+6600)271/ -174.500 (each)$19,135.00
    36Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen (+6000)272/ -162.850 (each)$17,533.00
    37Ben Taylor/Sean O'Hair (+30000)273/ -152.650 (each)$17,177.00
    38Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos (+8000)274/ -142.450 (each)$16,821.00
    39Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo (+9000)275/ -132.250 (each)$16,465.00
    40Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker (+25000)279/ -92.050 (each)$16,109.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.


    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
