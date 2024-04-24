Action Report: Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala popular ahead of Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
This is a unique week on the PGA TOUR when it comes to golf betting, as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only team event on the schedule.
The event will use alternating formats of Four-balls (best ball) and Foursomes (alternate shot). The first and third rounds will be Four-ball, and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes.
A team event presents some unique variables when it comes to handicapping, but bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook have a consensus favorite.
As of Wednesday, the team of Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala has pulled in a massive 24.8% of the handle on 16.3% of the tickets. Their odds opened at +1000 and have dropped to +800. This team features two of the best iron players on the PGA TOUR, and are both seeking their second career victories.
“Punters are betting into Theegala and Zalatoris like they have already won,” explained BetMGM’s Tristan Davis. “They have been by far the most popular duo as of now.”
Theegala is coming off a solo second at the RBC Heritage and has five top-10 finishes this season. Zalatoris, who returned this season following back surgery last April, has three top 10s in nine starts.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+450), who won the event in 2022, are the second-most popular team. They are drawing 19.2% of the handle on 15.1% of the tickets.
Schauffele has seven top 10s in 10 starts this season, while Cantlay is coming off a T3 at the RBC Heritage, his best finish this season. The two also have plenty of team experience, having been paired together in past Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups.
Theegala/Zalatoris, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+2500, down from +4000) and Cantlay/Schauffele are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Will Zalatoris/Sahith Theegala – 24.8%
2. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay – 19.2%
3. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry – 10.6%
4. Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin – 7.9%
5. Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama – 5.5%
Tickets
1. Will Zalatoris/Sahith Theegala – 16.3%
2. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay – 15.1%
3. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry – 8.8%
4. Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama – 7.9%
5. Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin – 7.2%
McIlroy/Lowry (+750) are good friends who have been on the same Ryder Cup teams in the past, but both men are looking to build some momentum. McIlroy only has one top-10 finish this season, while Lowry has two.
The Canadian duo of Taylor/Hadwin finished second to Nick Hardy/Davis Riley a year ago and could use this week to showcase themselves as a potential Presidents Cup pairing for later this year.
