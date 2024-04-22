DFS Dish: Expect ownership onslaught around Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala combo at Zurich Classic

With the Presidents Cup heading to Royal Montreal in September, Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin ($9,200) will probably not be playing for the last time together in 2024. Returning as the runner-up duo from their first-time coupling last year, the Canadians posted 28-under – a total that would have won five of prior seven editions. Obviously not distracted by the NHL playoffs or the format, Taylor picked up his second top-10 in four starts with two different partners, while Hadwin secured his first top-10 finish. Taylor is the only winner this season on TOUR of the teams listed above. Hadwin has taken home T6 or better money three times in 2024 but has not found the top-three podium.