DFS Dish: Expect ownership onslaught around Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala combo at Zurich Classic
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Team golf returns to the PGA TOUR this week with the eighth two-man edition of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Hosted at TPC Louisiana, the Zurich Classic welcomes 80 teams of two to dissect the swamp just outside New Orleans. Beginning with the 2017 tournament, two-man teams have played Four-balls (best ball) and Foursomes (alternate shot) to determine the champion.
DraftKings – Top of the Board
Both ranking inside the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ($11,200) are the duo to defeat again. The 2022 champions shared fourth place last year in defense and tied more records. After setting the Four-balls mark of 59 in Round 1 in 2022, they equaled the Foursomes total of 63 last year. With Cantlay picking up his annual podium finish last week at Harbour Town and Schauffele cashing Top 25s for breakfast, it’s either fade or follow.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry ($10,700) pair up for the first time in New Orleans. The Florida neighbors and Ryder Cup teammates will be looking to push each other over the finish line for a much-needed victory in both camps. The ability to paint the sprinkler line and rack up GIR will be the point of separation. The heat from the putters will determine their level of contention.
Overvalued or undervalued?
The Canadian club of Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith ($9,500) have taken different paths to get here. Conners has not played this event since 2019, while Pendrith cashed T13 with Michael Gligic last season. Big hitters off the tee, Pendrith is the putting savant of the bunch. Forming the chemistry and playing alternate shot from opposite ends of the SG: Approach spectrum will be interesting. I’ll take the runners-up from last year instead.
The pairing of Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander ($8,900) would have provided more value if the two-time champ had calmly missed the cut last weekend in Punta Cana. Tossing in his affinity for TPC Louisiana with his red-hot week in the Dominican Republic, these two Gators in the swamp are not sneaking up on anyone.
Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith ($7,700) are making their third appearance together and have never finished outside of T4. Moore is rattling off made cuts for fun, but NeSmith has had a quiet spring. The partnership should rekindle the annual fire.
If Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard ($9,100) are too rich for your lineup, head to Texas for twins Parker and Pierceson Coody ($6,660). Coming off a very solid week in the Dominican Republic, Parker secured his first top-10 payday with T6, while Pierceson hit the top 20 with a share of 18th place.
Makers or breakers
With the Presidents Cup heading to Royal Montreal in September, Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin ($9,200) will probably not be playing for the last time together in 2024. Returning as the runner-up duo from their first-time coupling last year, the Canadians posted 28-under – a total that would have won five of prior seven editions. Obviously not distracted by the NHL playoffs or the format, Taylor picked up his second top-10 in four starts with two different partners, while Hadwin secured his first top-10 finish. Taylor is the only winner this season on TOUR of the teams listed above. Hadwin has taken home T6 or better money three times in 2024 but has not found the top-three podium.
I expect an onslaught of ownership this week for Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris ($10,300) from the top end. Zalatoris shared fourth here with Nick Hardy in 2022 before missing last year through injury. Theegala joins the party after cashing second at RBC Heritage last week, while Zalatoris has hit the top 10 in three of his last six. Young and fun, I’d expect a pile of birdies circled from this duo.
The Sea Island duo of Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak ($8,100) should be flying well under the radar. Cashing six of eight with four in the top 25, Thompson joins Novak in the middle of a career-best year on TOUR. A run of three consecutive events in the top 10 was halted by a missed cut at THE PLAYERS. Rebounding nicely, he’s made the weekend in his last three, including T17 at Valspar.
Playing for your country can be a powerful motivator. The Presidents Cup International team is welcoming auditions for the September event at Royal Montreal. The Taiwanese duo Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan ($7,800) know they can provide a way for Captain Mike Weir to notice them this week.
The Lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests:
- Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris ($10,300)
- Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin ($9,200)
- Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak ($8,100)
- Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan ($7,800)
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman ($7,400)
- Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid ($7,200)
This is a great week to have fun, take some chances, and watch some new pairings develop! Good luck!
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.