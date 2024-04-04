Masters field by the numbers: Who is playing, how they qualified, latest betting odds and insight
13 Min Read
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a clear betting favorite at the Masters after losing to exactly one golfer over his last three starts. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
The first major of the year is quickly approaching, and the field is (nearly) set.
There are currently 88 players expected to tee it up next week at the Masters, with one additional spot reserved for the winner of this week’s Valero Texas Open if not otherwise exempt.
Who’s playing next week? How did they get into the field, and what is an outlook on their Masters history and potential performance? Tournament officials in Augusta offer a wide array of qualifying metrics, and below we dive into the latest field – along with their updated betting odds one week from the opening round, via BetMGM Sportsbook.
A couple of relevant notes to consider: in instances where players are exempt via multiple categories, they are listed based on the first one by which they qualified. (For those scoring at home, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way with exemptions via nine different categories/criteria.)
Additionally, this is a projected field – namely, it includes Tiger Woods. Unlike most PGA TOUR events, there is no entry deadline or cutoff for the Masters, so Woods technically doesn’t have to commit. But all signs point to him teeing it up, so he’s included in the group below.
So from Scheffler to José María Olazábal (and every player in between), let’s take a look at who will be traveling down Magnolia Lane in a few days, how they punched their ticket and what the latest betting markets forecast for each player:
Masters champions (lifetime exemption)
Scottie Scheffler (+400): The world No. 1 is a clear betting favorite after losing to exactly one golfer over his last three starts.
Jon Rahm (+1100): The defending champ returns to Augusta Natinoal Golf Club after grabbing his second career major a year ago.
Jordan Spieth (+1800): Magical things happen when Spieth steps on the grounds at Augusta National. Ten career starts have netted six finishes of T4 or better, including his record-setting win in 2015.
Hideki Matsuyama (+2800): Matsuyama stormed to victory at The Riviera Country Club in February with a Sunday 62 at The Genesis Invitational. He has finished T16 or better each of the last four Masters, including his 2021 win.
Players talk about Hideki Matsuyama's prolific career
Dustin Johnson (+3300): The only winner crowned in November, Johnson finished T48 in Augusta last year.
Patrick Reed (+6600): Reed won here in 2018 and has finished inside the top 10 in three of the last four years.
Adam Scott (+8000): The Aussie is riding a streak of 14 straight made cuts at the Masters, including his 2013 breakthrough in the rain.
Tiger Woods (+10000): The five-time champ is sure to captivate the patrons as he makes just his second start of 2024, having withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational in February because of illness. Woods has never missed the cut here as a pro.
Phil Mickelson (+10000): A three-time green jacket recipient, Mickelson tied for second a year ago.
Sergio Garcia (+15000): The Spaniard has made the cut just once in five Masters starts since his playoff victory in 2017.
Bubba Watson (+15000): A two-time Masters winner, Watson’s missed cut last year was his first since 2017.
Danny Willett (+25000): Willett stunned Jordan Spieth by slipping into the green jacket in 2016 and has two top-25s in seven Masters starts since.
Charl Schwartzel (+25000): A winner in 2011, Schwartzel has made the Masters cut each of the last four years.
Zach Johnson (+50000): Johnson’s T34 finish last year was his best result at Augusta National since 2015.
Fred Couples (+100000): Last year Couples finished T50 at age 63, becoming the oldest player to make the Masters cut in the process.
Fred Couples and Joe LaCava share unique Masters win tradition
Vijay Singh (+100000): The only player not named Tiger Woods to win a major in 2000, Singh last made the Masters cut in 2018.
Mike Weir (+100000): The Canadian has made the cut just once in his last nine Masters appearances.
José María Olazábal (+500000): The longest of longshots according to oddsmakers, Olazábal celebrates the 25- and 30-year anniversaries of his Masters wins this spring.
U.S. Open winners (last five years)
Wyndham Clark (+2500): This will mark the first time since 1970 that a player makes his Masters debut as the reigning U.S. Open champion. Clark has won three times in the last 11 months and nearly added another title last month at TPC Sawgrass.
Bryson DeChambeau (+3300): The 2020 U.S. Open champ is still looking to improve upon his T21 finish as an amateur in 2016.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000): Fitzpatrick has never missed the Masters cut as a professional, including a T10 finish last year.
Gary Woodland (+20000): Playing in the last year of his exemption for winning in Pebble Beach, Woodland finished T14 at last year’s Masters.
The Open Championship winners (last five years)
Cameron Smith (+2500): Smith notched four top-10 finishes in five years here from 2018-22, highlighted by a runner-up result in 2020.
Collin Morikawa (+2800): Morikawa has had plenty of success in majors at age 27, including top-10 finishes in Augusta each of the last two years.
Shane Lowry (+4000): Lowry finished T3 here in 2022, but that remains his lone top-15 result in eight Masters appearances.
Brian Harman (+5000): Harman will make his first major start as a major champion, having made the cut just twice in five prior Masters starts.
PGA Championship winners (last five years)
Brooks Koepka (+2000): Koepka finished runner-up at last year’s Masters before taking home the Wanamaker Trophy a month later at the PGA Championship.
Justin Thomas (+2500): Thomas has two top-10 finishes here since 2020 but will now head down Magnolia Lane after parting ways with longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay.
U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up
Neal Shipley (a) (+100000): Shipley lost the U.S. Amateur final last summer to Nick Dunlap at Cherry Hills.
The Amateur Championship winner
Christo Lamprecht (a) (+30000): The 6-foot-8 Lamprecht won The Amateur at Hillside and took Low Amateur honors at The Open last summer.
Asia-Pacific Amateur winner
Jasper Stubbs (a) (+50000): The Australian punched his ticket to Augusta with a playoff victory at Royal Melbourne in November.
Latin America Amateur winner
Santiago de la Fuente (a) (+100000): The Mexican finished T46 at the Mexico Open this year and has exemptions into three majors this year thanks to his victory in Panama in January.
U.S. Mid-Amateur winner
Stewart Hagestad (a) (+100000): Now a three-time winner of the Mid-Am, Hagestad earned Low Amateur honors at the 2017 Masters when he finished T36.
Top 12 and ties from 2023 Masters
Viktor Hovland (+1800): The reigning FedExCup champ cracked the top 10 at Augusta National for the first time last year, finishing T7.
Xander Schauffele (+2000): The current Olympic gold medalist has three top-10 finishes at the Masters, highlighted by a near-miss in 2019.
Cameron Young (+3300): Young now has seven runner-up finishes on TOUR but remains in search of his first win. Four top-10s in his last seven majors include a T7 result here last year.
Sahith Theegala (+5000): Theegala finished ninth last year in his Masters debut and now returns as a TOUR winner after his triumph in Napa last fall.
Russell Henley (+8000): Henley advanced to East Lake last season thanks in part to a T4 finish here, which ended a drought of six Masters starts without a top-10 result.
Top 4 and ties from 2023 U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy (+1100): Is this the year? McIlroy will make his 10th attempt to round out the final leg of the career Grand Slam in a place where he has had several near-misses. His 2024 campaign is highlighted by a win in Dubai in January.
Top 4 and ties from The Open 2023
Jason Day (+3300): The Aussie’s runner-up last year at Hoylake was his fifth career second-place finish in a major, including the 2011 Masters when he nearly won in his tournament debut.
Tom Kim (+6600): Kim finished T16 or better in three of four majors last year, including a T16 result at Augusta National, and successfully defended his Shriners title in the fall.
Sepp Straka (+12500): The Austrian has made the cut in each of his first two Masters starts and was a part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team last fall.
Top 4 and ties from 2023 PGA Championship
Cam Davis (+8000): The Aussie will make his second career Masters start after finishing 46th in 2022.
Kurt Kitayama (+20000): Kitayama doesn’t have the same momentum as last year, when he entered off the heels of a win at Bay Hill, but he’s in the field thanks to his T4 finish last year at Oak Hill.
PGA TOUR winners of full-FedExCup point events since 2023 Masters
Ludvig Åberg (+2500): The sweet swinging Swede has won on the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and in the Ryder Cup – all before he makes his first start in a major.
Tony Finau (+3300): Finau was in the final group here alongside Tiger Woods in 2019, one of three top-10s in six trips to Augusta National.
Rickie Fowler (+6600): Fowler returns to Augusta for the first time since 2020 after his win last summer in Detroit.
Stephan Jaeger (+8000): The newest entrant to the field, Jaeger will make his Masters debut after winning last week in Houston.
Stephan Jaegar’s winning highlights from Texas Children’s
Chris Kirk (+10000): The former Georgia standout started the year with a win in Maui, and now heads to his fifth Masters.
Nick Taylor (+10000): Taylor has won twice since last year’s Masters, including a playoff victory at the WM Phoenix Open in February. This will be just his second trip to Augusta after a T29 finish in 2020.
Jake Knapp (+10000): Knapp’s big game landed him a win at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and now he’ll make just his second career start in a major.
Keegan Bradley (+12500): Bradley only played one Masters from 2017-22 but is now back for the second straight year after his win at the Travelers. He has made the cut in six of seven Masters starts but hasn’t finished better than T22.
Lucas Glover (+15000): Glover’s back-to-back wins last summer earned him what will be just his third Masters start since 2015.
Lee Hodges (+15000): Hodges earned his first Masters invite by going wire-to-wire at the 3M Open in July. He remains in search of his first top-10 finish through 10 starts this year.
Luke List (+15000): List won the Sanderson Farms in the fall and will now make just his second Masters start as a pro, having missed the cut here in 2022.
Matthieu Pavon (+15000): The Frenchman makes his Masters debut after stunning the field at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.
Erik van Rooyen (+15000): Van Rooyen won in Mexico in November and will look to end a run of six straight missed cuts in majors.
Nick Dunlap (+20000): Dunlap gave up his Masters invite for winning the U.S. Amateur – but only after becoming the first amateur since 1991 to win on TOUR at The American Express.
Austin Eckroat (+20000): Eckroat will make his Masters debut after winning last month at PGA National. He doesn’t have much major experience but did finish T10 at last year’s U.S. Open.
Emiliano Grillo (+25000): The Argentine won at Colonial to ensure his return to Augusta for the first time since 2019. He had gone 22 major starts without a top-10 before a T6 finish at last year’s Open.
Peter Malnati (+30000): Malnati will make his first Masters start at age 36 after winning the Valspar.
Camilo Villegas (+40000): Villegas’ emotional return to the winners’ circle last fall netted him his first start in a major since 2015.
Grayson Murray (+50000): Murray will make his Masters debut and just his fourth career major start thanks to his playoff win at the Sony Open.
Qualifiers for 2023 TOUR Championship
Patrick Cantlay (+2200): Cantlay let one get away earlier this year at Riviera, and now he’ll resume his quest for major No. 1. His best Masters result came in 2019, when he contended deep into the final round before finishing T9.
Max Homa (+3500): Homa has just one top-10 finish this season and has not finished better than T43 in four prior Masters appearances.
Sam Burns (+5000): A six-time winner on TOUR, Burns remains in search of his first top-10 finish in any major. His best Masters result in two starts was a T29 last year.
Tommy Fleetwood (+5000): Fleetwood remains in search of his first TOUR win and, while he has racked up seven top-10s in majors, none of them have come at Augusta National.
Tyrrell Hatton (+5000): The Englishman has played every Masters since 2017, with a T18 finish in 2021 the best of the bunch. This is the only major where he has yet to record a top-10 finish.
Sungjae Im (+5500): Im has finished T16 or better in three of his four prior Masters appearances, including a runner-up in 2020 in his Augusta National debut.
Corey Conners (+6600): The Canadian is defending his Valero title this week before looking to improve on his three career Masters top-10s from the last four years.
Si Woo Kim (+10000): The former PLAYERS champ finished T12 in the 2021 Masters, his best result in 27 career major starts.
Adam Schenk (+12500): Schenk missed the cut in all three major starts last year and will now make his Masters debut thanks in large part to a playoff loss last year at Colonial.
Taylor Moore (+20000): Moore finished T39 last year in his Masters debut, his best result in four career major starts. He finished T2 in Houston in his most recent start.
OWGR top 50 from end of 2023
Will Zalatoris (+2500): Zalatoris has six top-10s in his last nine major starts, including a runner-up result in his Masters debut in 2021 and a T6 finish the following year.
Min Woo Lee (+5000): The Aussie finished T14 in his Masters debut in 2022 and added a pair of top-20s in majors last summer, highlighted by a T5 at the U.S. Open.
Justin Rose (+6600): A playoff runner-up here seven years ago, Rose held a four-shot lead after the opening round in 2021 en route to a seventh-place finish.
Eric Cole (+10000): The reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year will make his Masters debut despite just one top-10 finish in 11 starts this season.
Nicolai Højgaard (+10000): The Dane makes his Masters debut after teeing it up in last year’s Ryder Cup, having made the cut in three of five prior major starts.
J.T. Poston (+10000): Poston played all four majors for the first time last year, including a T34 finish at Augusta National, and he started the new year with four straight top-20 results.
Adam Hadwin (+12500): The Canadian returns to the Masters for the first time since 2020 after a 2023 season that included a playoff loss in Detroit.
Harris English (+15000): The 34-year-old has made the cut in three of four previous Masters starts, including a T43 finish last year.
Ryan Fox (+15000): The long-hitting Kiwi finished T26 in his Masters debut last year and returns after winning the BMW PGA Championship in September.
Adrian Meronk (+15000): The Poland native played all four majors in 2023 but missed the cut last year at the Masters.
Denny McCarthy (+20000): One of the best putters on TOUR, McCarthy will make his Masters debut on the heels of a season that included a playoff loss at the Memorial.
OWGR top 50 from week prior to Masters
Byeong-Hun An (+12500): Top-5 finishes at both Hawaii events to start the year propelled An up the world rankings and allowed him to earn just his second Masters start since 2017.
Special invites
Joaquin Niemann (+2800): A former Latin America Amateur champion, Niemann’s T16 finish last year was his best in three Masters starts as a pro.
Thorbjorn Olesen (+15000): Having finished T6 in 2013 in his Masters debut, the Dane returns to Augusta National for the first time since 2019.
Ryo Hisatsune (+20000): Hisatsune will make his Masters debut after a spring that included top-20 finishes at The American Express and Puerto Rico Open.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.