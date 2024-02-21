Prop Farm: Keith Mitchell attracting sharp action ahead of Mexico Open

Both Pendrith and Mitchell caught my eye this week in my own handicap. They are both big hitters, excellent drivers of the golf ball, and I like Pendrith's finish at Torrey Pines back in January as a possible indicator - but in reading the markets and handicapping the handicappers, ultimately I deemed these two were going to be "too popular" for my liking. According to BetMGM numbers, they indeed look to be popular choices this week in Mexico.