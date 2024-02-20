Benny and the Bets: Tony Finau a favorite, but Keith Mitchell matters in Mexico

You can’t look at this event without casting an eye over Finau (+750 at BetMGM). The fact is he’s the highest-ranked player in the field and no one in this field has ever topped him at this course. But before you go all-in at such short odds, remember this season has been a tough one for him on the greens. Finau might be fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green (17th Off-the-Tee, seventh in Approach) but he is way back at 158th in SG: Putting. His experimentations with grips and putters etc. might be a reason to hold for a round before jumping in.