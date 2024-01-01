Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland highlight betting favorites at The Sentry

The legend of Ludvig Åberg (+1400) continues to meet expectations on the biggest of stages. “If” finally became “when” in the final event of 2023 as he delivered his first TOUR title at The RSM Classic. Closing 64-61-61 on the par-70 layout wiped out any questions (not that there were many) about the class of the prodigious Swede. His streak is now at eight consecutive events worldwide T14 or better. Over the years, the Plantation Course has taken a bite out of the first-time players, but there have always been exceptions to this rule. Consider Åberg another one.