The RSM Classic payouts and points: Ludvig Åberg earns $1.51M, 500 FedExCup points

Although Åberg prevailed at the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour on Sept. 3, he remained a non-winner on the PGA TOUR. Well, of course he was. He turned professional in June and The RSM Classic was just his 11th TOUR start since. Yet, in three of his four appearances in the FedExCup Fall, he was the tournament favorite to win at BetMGM, including at Sea Island where he was +1200.