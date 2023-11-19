The RSM Classic payouts and points: Ludvig Åberg earns $1.51M, 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It really isn’t supposed to be that easy, but all signs point to it. Ludvig Åberg is on another level.
The 24-year-old PGA TOUR rookie coasted to victory at The RSM Classic by four strokes over Mackenzie Hughes. All he did was hang up a pair of 9-under 61s on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The 36-hole aggregate of 122 equals the PGA TOUR record for any consecutive rounds (Troy Matteson, 2009 Frys.com Open) and his 72-hole aggregate of 253 matches the all-time low (Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii).
Although Åberg prevailed at the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour on Sept. 3, he remained a non-winner on the PGA TOUR. Well, of course he was. He turned professional in June and The RSM Classic was just his 11th TOUR start since. Yet, in three of his four appearances in the FedExCup Fall, he was the tournament favorite to win at BetMGM, including at Sea Island where he was +1200.
Åberg was shortest at the Sanderson Farms Championship (+1200), where he lost in a playoff, and the World Wide Technology Championship (+900), at which he finished T10. He was +1200 at the Shriners Children’s Open (T13) but Tom Kim was the favorite at +1100. Kim went on to validate the confidence by successfully defending his title.
Put it all together and Åberg effectively was +281 to win at some point in the FedExCup Fall. That’s reflective of an average of +1125 across four starts. That value still ain’t too shabby for a talent like him when considering all kickbacks available at a given time.
Hughes (+6600) settled for runner-up honors. It’s the second time he’s taken silver at The RSM Classic (2021) since breaking through for his first PGA TOUR title in the tournament in 2016.
The two-way share of third place seven shots back of the champ included another former winner at Sea Island, Tyler Duncan (2019). He was available at +15000 to win. Eric Cole’s T3 is the rookie’s fourth top-four finish of the FedExCup Fall. He was +3000 to win pre-tournament.
Åberg collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.512 million. For finishing 53rd in the FedExCup, he’s exempt into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Needless to say, he continues to swing doors open with this success, but if he’s in a battle anywhere, it’ll be with Cole during voting for the Rookie of the Year award. Cole didn’t win but he connected for six top-five finishes and was the only rookie to advance as deep at the BMW Championship during the FedExCup Playoffs.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Payouts and points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Ludvig Åberg (+1200)
|253/ -29
|500.000
|$1,512,000.00
|2
|Mackenzie Hughes (+6600)
|257/ -25
|300.000
|$915,600.00
|T3
|Eric Cole (+3000)
|260/ -22
|n/a (Top 50)
|$495,600.00
|T3
|Tyler Duncan (+15000)
|260/ -22
|162.500
|$495,600.00
|T5
|Ben Kohles (+12500)
|263/ -19
|n/a (non-member)
|$310,800.00
|T5
|Denny McCarthy (+3300)
|263/ -19
|n/a (Top 50)
|$310,800.00
|T5
|Adam Svensson (+4000)
|263/ -19
|n/a (Top 50)
|$310,800.00
|T8
|Austin Eckroat (+8000)
|264/ -18
|75.000
|$228,900.00
|T8
|Ben Griffin (+6600)
|264/ -18
|75.000
|$228,900.00
|T8
|Taylor Montgomery (+6600)
|264/ -18
|75.000
|$228,900.00
|T8
|Ryan Moore (+10000)
|264/ -18
|75.000
|$228,900.00
|T8
|Greyson Sigg (+12500)
|264/ -18
|75.000
|$228,900.00
|T13
|Russell Henley (+1600)
|265/ -17
|n/a (Top 50)
|$150,500.00
|T13
|Charley Hoffman (+17500)
|265/ -17
|54.167
|$150,500.00
|T13
|Peter Kuest (+12500)
|265/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$150,500.00
|T13
|Sam Ryder (+8000)
|265/ -17
|54.167
|$150,500.00
|T13
|J.J. Spaun (+4500)
|265/ -17
|54.167
|$150,500.00
|T13
|Vince Whaley (+10000)
|265/ -17
|54.167
|$150,500.00
|T19
|Tano Goya (+30000)
|266/ -16
|44.000
|$107,100.00
|T19
|Kelly Kraft (+25000)
|266/ -16
|44.000
|$107,100.00
|T19
|Luke List (+4500
|266/ -16
|44.000
|$107,100.00
|T19
|Adam Schenk (+6600)
|266/ -16
|n/a (Top 50)
|$107,100.00
|T23
|Fred Biondi (+30000)
|267/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$75,180.00
|T23
|Nick Hardy (+8000)
|267/ -15
|35.600
|$75,180.00
|T23
|Alex Noren (+3300)
|267/ -15
|35.600
|$75,180.00
|T23
|Jacob Solomon (+50000)
|267/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$75,180.00
|T23
|Kevin Tway (+30000)
|267/ -15
|35.600
|$75,180.00
|T28
|Thomas Detry (+6600)
|268/ -14
|25.813
|$53,917.50
|T28
|Harris English (+5500)
|268/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$53,917.50
|T28
|Stephan Jaeger (+4000)
|268/ -14
|25.813
|$53,917.50
|T28
|Chris Kirk (+4500)
|268/ -14
|n/a (Top 50)
|$53,917.50
|T28
|Nicholas Lindheim (+6600)
|268/ -14
|25.813
|$53,917.50
|T28
|William McGirt (+50000)
|268/ -14
|25.813
|$53,917.50
|T28
|Matt NeSmith (+9000)
|268/ -14
|25.813
|$53,917.50
|T28
|Brendon Todd (+4000)
|268/ -14
|n/a (Top 50)
|$53,917.50
|T36
|Ricky Barnes (+100000)
|269/ -13
|19.500
|$42,630.00
|T36
|Will Gordon (+10000)
|269/ -13
|19.500
|$42,630.00
|T38
|Matt Atkins (+75000)
|270/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$35,700.00
|T38
|Akshay Bhatia (+5000)
|270/ -12
|15.500
|$35,700.00
|T38
|Brian Gay (+40000)
|270/ -12
|15.500
|$35,700.00
|T38
|Chesson Hadley (+5000)
|270/ -12
|15.500
|$35,700.00
|T38
|Scott Piercy (+20000)
|270/ -12
|15.500
|$35,700.00
|T38
|Cameron Young (+2000)
|270/ -12
|n/a (Top 50)
|$35,700.00
|T44
|Wesley Bryan (+40000)
|271/ -11
|9.556
|$24,238.67
|T44
|Corey Conners (+2200)
|271/ -11
|n/a (Top 50)
|$24,238.67
|T44
|Nico Echavarria (+30000)
|271/ -11
|9.556
|$24,238.67
|T44
|Patton Kizzire (+15000)
|271/ -11
|9.556
|$24,238.67
|T44
|Russell Knox (+25000)
|271/ -11
|9.556
|$24,238.67
|T44
|Alex Smalley (+5000)
|271/ -11
|9.556
|$24,238.67
|T44
|Stewart Cink (+10000)
|271/ -11
|9.556
|$24,238.66
|T44
|Brian Harman (+2000)
|271/ -11
|n/a (Top 50)
|$24,238.66
|T44
|J.T. Poston (+2800)
|271/ -11
|n/a (Top 50)
|$24,238.66
|T53
|Tommy Gainey (+100000)
|272/ -10
|6.180
|$19,773.60
|T53
|Cody Gribble (+35000)
|272/ -10
|6.180
|$19,773.60
|T53
|Matt Kuchar (+4000)
|272/ -10
|6.180
|$19,773.60
|T53
|Austin Smotherman (+17500)
|272/ -10
|6.180
|$19,773.60
|T53
|Davis Thompson (+5500)
|272/ -10
|6.180
|$19,773.60
|T58
|Cameron Champ (+8000)
|273/ -9
|4.900
|$18,816.00
|T58
|Ben Crane (+100000)
|273/ -9
|4.900
|$18,816.00
|T58
|K.H. Lee (+6600)
|273/ -9
|4.900
|$18,816.00
|T58
|Maverick McNealy (+15000)
|273/ -9
|4.900
|$18,816.00
|T58
|Camilo Villegas (+5500)
|273/ -9
|4.900
|$18,816.00
|T58
|Brandon Wu (+8000)
|273/ -9
|4.900
|$18,816.00
|T64
|Aaron Baddeley (+22500)
|274/ -8
|3.900
|$17,976.00
|T64
|Brent Grant (+30000)
|274/ -8
|3.900
|$17,976.00
|T64
|Robert Streb (+25000)
|274/ -8
|3.900
|$17,976.00
|T64
|Justin Suh (+3300)
|274/ -8
|3.900
|$17,976.00
|T68
|Ben Carr (+100000)
|275/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,388.00
|T68
|Harry Higgs (+40000)
|275/ -7
|3.200
|$17,388.00
|T68
|Carl Yuan (+8000)
|275/ -7
|3.200
|$17,388.00
|T71
|Si Woo Kim (+3300)
|276/ -6
|n/a (Top 50)
|$16,968.00
|T71
|Carson Young (+12500)
|276/ -6
|2.850
|$16,968.00
|T73
|Kramer Hickok (+12500)
|277/ -5
|2.650
|$16,632.00
|T73
|Andrew Novak (+17500)
|277/ -5
|2.650
|$16,632.00
|T75
|Satoshi Kodaira (+20000)
|278/ -4
|2.450
|$16,296.00
|T75
|Curtis Thompson (+100000)
|278/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,296.00
|77
|Cameron Percy (+35000)
|279/ -3
|2.300
|$16,044.00
|78
|Kevin Kisner (+12500)
|281/ -1
|2.200
|$15,876.00
