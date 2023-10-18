Course Spotlight: Betting edge at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP lies inside the scorecard

Historical data is limited overseas when it comes to Strokes Gained. When we look at the three winners of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, do we see any trends? Going back, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods all took home the trophy. They share many winning talents, but if I had to pick just one it would be long-iron play. All three are very accurate from far away. That skill helped them on the five par 4s over 485 yards but that wasn’t the only element that gave them an edge to capture the title.