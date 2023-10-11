Course Spotlight: Vegas edge comes around the greens

Yet there is a direct correlation between SG: Around-the-Green and success at TPC Summerlin. The course was even tougher to get up and down just a short time ago. If you include the last nine years, TPC Summerlin landed in the top five (on average) most difficult courses close to the green. After walking the layout, my first impression is players would not need their short game. The average green size is 7,400 square feet. That is above average by TOUR standards.