Course Spotlight: How one type of grass makes a (betting) difference

Separating these guys comes down to the details. If they are all good on approach from that range, how much of an influence does the putter have? The CC of Jackson boasts some of the most well-maintained green surfaces on the PGA TOUR. The champions of the Sanderson Farms have gained an average of six strokes against the field with the flatstick. If you take a quick glance at the PGA TOUR’s strokes gained putting leaders in the field, Harry Hall, Eric Cole, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati, and Alex Noren pop up.