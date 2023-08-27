You can bet on Hovland dominance, and other things, at East Lake
4 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Viktor Hovland is going to win the FedExCup. It’s a foregone conclusion. Or is it?
It certainly looks and feels like this TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club is heading the way of the Norwegian superstar who is riding a momentous wave following his BMW Championship win.
Hovland has set up a six-shot lead with a round to play and is seven clear of third. The next crop of contenders are nine shots back and already trying to figure out how they can do better next season.
Hovland sits -900 to win at BetMGM Sportsbook after moving to 20 under for the tournament, with Xander Schauffele +1100 at 14 under. Collin Morikawa (+2800) and Keegan Bradley (+5000) are the only other players within seven shots at 13 under.
But golf is a funny game. Stranger things have happened. Especially with prestige and money on the line. And $18 million for the winner is certainly enough to make anyone blink.
You only need to cast your mind back a year to remember how dominant Scottie Scheffler looked at East Lake before Rory McIlroy surged home to claim a third FedExCup.
If you do think another miracle chase could happen, at least you can use Schauffele’s East Lake record as ammunition. His results read 1-T7-2-T2-T5-4 and in the 27 rounds of his career, he’s NEVER shot over par.
He will likely need to match, or beat, his personal best 63 though if he is to have any hope as Hovland ranks first in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this week, the critical factor at East Lake while also ranking second in SG: Tee-to-Green and Proximity.
Hovland, who used to count his around the green play as a weakness, leads the field in scrambling also.
But just because Hovland is likely heading towards a famous and lucrative victory, doesn’t mean there aren’t other factors in play on Sunday in Atlanta.
Here are other markets to keep your eye on.
PLACE BETS
While the winner might be close to decided, who will finish inside the Top 5 and or Top 10 is still up for grabs. For example, DraftKings has Jon Rahm, currently T5 with Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, +110 to finish in the Top 5. Scheffler is -115 to rebound from a terrible 73 on Saturday and finish Top 5. Rory McIlroy (+300) and Patrick Cantlay (+400) are two shots out of fifth place. If you think they can go low Sunday. Max Homa is T11 and +130 for a Top 10.
This market will remain competitive purely as finishing positions on the leaderboard equate to significantly more cash across the FedExCup bonus structure. The winner gets $18million. Last place gets $500,000. Everyone in between knows every shot difference is significantly cash heavy.
There is also still the fight for world ranking points via the 72-hole score without starting strokes. Morikawa had a huge lead until giving it up on Saturday. Watch for a reboot of the 72-hole market overnight.
Verdict: McIlroy has a habit of finishing strong, but his sore back is a worry. Cantlay might be a sneaky top five chance.
OVER/UNDER BETS
Another option out there are final round over/under score bets. A fan of Jordan Spieth? If you fancy he can shoot under 68.5 on Sunday he’s +105 to do so at DraftKings. Each player has their own line and odds for you to wade through. If you don’t think Jon Rahm will make a move – he’s +105 to shoot over 68.5.
Verdict: Jason Day has the birth of his fifth child on his mind. Over 69.5 at +115 as he plays speed golf could be an option.
NATIONALITY PROPS
Hovland has top European in the bag this week but what about top North American? Over at FanDuel Schauffele is the logical favorite at +115 but Morikawa (+300), Bradley (+450) and Scheffler (+650) could all snatch that title from him.
Top Asian, top Great Britain & Ireland and Top Rest of World are all still in play as well.
Verdict: Here’s a way to get Schauffele at plus money that could actually come good.
VIKTOR HOVLAND SPECIALS
BetMGM are offering five Hovland specials for the final round. He is +110 to shoot 66 or lower and the same price to have six or more birdies/eagles. If you believe he can go bogey free the price sits at +350 while he is +500 to make an eagle in the round. He is also +500 to birdie the opening hole.
Verdict: Of these five, the most likely in my mind are 66 or lower and/or bogey free round.
HOLE IN ONE
The par 3s at East Lake are so tough. But if the TOUR officials feel like opening up the chance at birdies to the chasing pack… maybe, just maybe, the +2200 at FanDuel for a hole in one could come off. There have been just 38 birdies on the four holes through the three rounds… so it’s a stretch.
Verdict: I hope the fans get to see an ace, but I wouldn’t count on it.
So, while the winner might be virtually known on Sunday in Atlanta, there are still other options for action. Good luck with all your choices.
