Action Report: Bettors favoring Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland ahead of TOUR Championship
3 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland are drawing plenty of betting action ahead of the Tour Championship. Read on to find out more.
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
It will be a unique week for the players at the TOUR Championship, the final event of the season and FedExCup Playoffs, and also for bettors when it comes to golf betting.
The TOUR Championship at East Lake will feature a staggered start for all 30 players when the first round begins Thursday. Scottie Scheffler leads the FedExCup standings and will start at 10 under, while last week’s BMW Championship winner, Viktor Hovland, starts at 8 under. Scheffler is a +140 favorite to win from the pole position, while Hovland is +450.
Both players have received plenty of attention from bettors at BetMGM online sportsbook, with Scheffler pulling in the highest handle (24.4%) on the second-most tickets (9%).
Hovland isn’t far behind, commanding the second-highest handle (18.9%) on the most tickets (10.1%) after his final-round 61 en route to victory last Sunday at Olympia Fields.
Scheffler will be seeking revenge for last year at this event when he shot a 73 in the final round to finish runner-up to Rory McIlroy. He’s coming off a T2 finish at the BMW Championship. Hovland finished T15 at East Lake last year, including a final-round 65.
McIlroy, who will start the week at 7 under, is drawing the third-highest handle (11.4%) on the third-most tickets (8.9%). He has the second-best odds, behind Scheffler and alongside Hovland at +450.
Jordan Spieth at +25000 is BetMGM’s biggest liability, followed by Hovland. Spieth is among five players in the 30-man field who will start the week at even par, 10 shots behind Scheffler.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
Scottie Scheffler – 24.4%
Viktor Hovland – 18.9%
Rory McIlroy – 11.4%
Jon Rahm – 9.2%
Patrick Cantlay – 6.2%
Tickets
Viktor Hovland – 10.1%
Scottie Scheffler – 9%
Rory McIlroy – 8.9%
Max Homa – 7.1%
Xander Schauffele – 6.7%
Bettors can also bet on which golfer will record the best 72-hole score for the week without FedExCup Starting Strokes. In that market, Rory McIlroy is a +550 co-favorite alongside Scheffler, with Hovland listed at +1000 and Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all at +1100.
Schauffele is drawing a massive 33.5% of the handle for this market on 15.9% of the tickets. Hovland is second, pulling in 9.8% of the handle on 8.8% of the tickets.
In six straight appearances at East Lake, Schauffele has five top fives and a T7 to go along with a scoring average of 67.25.
