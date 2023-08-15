DFS Dish: Don’t be afraid to think outside the box for your BMW Championship lineup

Outside of ownership leverage, skillset stacking in DFS is worth consideration when we come to a course we don’t see all the time or have a lot of data on. The golf course played quite firm and fast in 2020. Olympia Fields has seen some rain recently, and there’s more projected for Monday and Tuesday. The small sample size and weather forecast could lead to Olympia Fields playing in favor of one type of player over another. Building DFS lineups centered around a “particular set of skills” (shout out “Taken”) is another way to differentiate in larger contests. For example, in 2020 the players were talking about how important it was to hit fairways at Olympia Fields in their pre-tournament press conferences. Well, the top five finishers that week averaged 46% of fairways hit. The field average was 58%. Had you stacked bombers with no regard to fairways, you may have landed on a winning combo of Rahm, DJ, Finau, and others that finished near the top of the leaderboard.