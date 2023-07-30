PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

3M Open payouts and points: Lee Hodges earns $1.4 million and 500 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    As you review any success stories among the wagers at the 3M Open, you’re not going to find one that had the winner’s margin of victory at seven strokes (or higher). Although that’s exactly Lee Hodges’ cushion from his perch atop the final leaderboard at TPC Twin Cities, it’s just a bet that doesn’t exist. Edge outcomes as specific as that would break the bank and shutter windows.

    Hodges was +8000 to win at BetMGM, but he also went wire-to-wire with solo leads after each of the first three rounds. He’s the first to do that since J.T. Poston at the John Deere Classic in 2022. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, there have been only three wire-to-wire winners. Contrast that against 12 albatrosses in the same period of time. Sure, there are exponentially more chances for the later on a single hole, but the two are side-by-side in terms of their rarity relative to the attempts. The odds always reflect it. If you’ve never peered into those props, add it to your homework the next time.

    But to win by seven shots is rarer still. It’s the widest gap between first and second place since Dustin Johnson prevailed by 11 at THE NORTHERN TRUST during the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs. To find a second-most recent margin greater than seven, you need to go back to a pair of eight-stroke victories in 2018.

    Oh, and lest it be overlooked that Hodges is a first-time winner on the PGA TOUR to boot. Odds aren’t made available for breakthroughs, but it’s been a theme of late as Hodges is the third in as many weeks. The only (and biggest) difference is that both Vincent Norrman (Barbasol Championship) and Akshay Bhatia (Barracuda Championship) needed playoffs to polish off their coronations. Hodges earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.404 million at TPC Twin Cities.

    While Hodges hogged the headlines in Minnesota, Tony Finau deserves some attention. At +1600, the defending champion shared the shortest odds with Sungjae Im and Cameron Young. Finau finished in a three-way share of seventh place, while both Im and Young missed the cut.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Lee Hodges (+8000)260/ -24500.000$1,404,000.00
    T2Martin Laird (+30000)267/ -17208.333$590,200.00
    T2J.T. Poston (+4500)267/ -17208.333$590,200.00
    T2Kevin Streelman (+12500)267/ -17208.333$590,200.00
    T5Keith Mitchell (+4500)268/ -16105.000$301,275.00
    T5Dylan Wu (+15000)268/ -16105.000$301,275.00
    T7Aaron Baddeley (+30000)269/ -1585.000$245,050.00
    T7Tony Finau (+1600)269/ -1585.000$245,050.00
    T7Sam Ryder (+20000)269/ -1585.000$245,050.00
    T10Cam Davis (+3300)270/ -1470.000$196,950.00
    T10Emiliano Grillo (+2500)270/ -1470.000$196,950.00
    T10Sam Stevens (+10000)270/ -1470.000$196,950.00
    T13Zac Blair (+30000)271/ -1353.143$135,664.29
    T13Garrick Higgo (+6600)271/ -1353.143$135,664.29
    T13Beau Hossler (+4500)271/ -1353.143$135,664.29
    T13Alex Noren (+6600)271/ -1353.143$135,664.29
    T13Nick Hardy (+10000)271/ -1353.143$135,664.28
    T13Billy Horschel (+10000)271/ -1353.143$135,664.28
    T13Callum Tarren (+12500)271/ -1353.143$135,664.28
    T20Jason Dufner (+50000)272/ -1239.214$82,178.58
    T20Tyson Alexander (+75000)272/ -1239.214$82,178.57
    T20Tyler Duncan (+25000)272/ -1239.214$82,178.57
    T20Ben Griffin (+10000)272/ -1239.214$82,178.57
    T20Tom Hoge (+6600)272/ -1239.214$82,178.57
    T20Aaron Rai (+4500)272/ -1239.214$82,178.57
    T20Matti Schmid (+40000)272/ -1239.214$82,178.57
    T27Doug Ghim (+8000)273/ -1131.000$58,110.00
    T27Chesson Hadley (+15000)273/ -1131.000$58,110.00
    T27S.H. Kim (+12500)273/ -1131.000$58,110.00
    T30Kramer Hickok (+30000)274/ -1023.714$46,744.29
    T30Stephan Jaeger (+4500)274/ -1023.714$46,744.29
    T30Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)274/ -1023.714$46,744.29
    T30Doc Redman (+25000)274/ -1023.714$46,744.29
    T30Eric Cole (+4500)274/ -1023.714$46,744.28
    T30Mackenzie Hughes (+12500)274/ -1023.714$46,744.28
    T30Max McGreevy (+100000)274/ -1023.714$46,744.28
    T37Stewart Cink (+10000)275/ -916.500$34,710.00
    T37Adam Long (+15000)275/ -916.500$34,710.00
    T37Patrick Rodgers (+4500)275/ -916.500$34,710.00
    T37J.J. Spaun (+4500)275/ -916.500$34,710.00
    T37Adam Svensson (+8000)275/ -916.500$34,710.00
    T37Kevin Yu (+9000)275/ -916.500$34,710.00
    T43MJ Daffue (+12500)276/ -810.714$24,726.00
    T43Paul Haley II (+75000)276/ -810.714$24,726.00
    T43Matt Kuchar (+8000)276/ -810.714$24,726.00
    T43David Lipsky (+15000)276/ -810.714$24,726.00
    T43Justin Lower (+20000)276/ -810.714$24,726.00
    T43Justin Suh (+6600)276/ -810.714$24,726.00
    T43Matt Wallace (+12500)276/ -810.714$24,726.00
    T50Peter Kuest (+9000)277/ -7n/a (non-member)$19,578.00
    T50Trey Mullinax (+25000)277/ -78.000$19,578.00
    T50Vincent Norrman (+5500)277/ -78.000$19,578.00
    T53Brice Garnett (+40000)278/ -66.325$18,447.00
    T53Russell Knox (+30000)278/ -66.325$18,447.00
    T53Chad Ramey (+20000)278/ -66.325$18,447.00
    T53Brandt Snedeker (+50000)278/ -66.325$18,447.00
    T57Ryan Gerard (+17500)279/ -5n/a (non-member)$17,706.00
    T57Nate Lashley (+10000)279/ -55.200$17,706.00
    T57Grayson Murray (+12500)279/ -55.200$17,706.00
    T57Henrik Norlander (+30000)279/ -55.200$17,706.00
    T57Brandon Wu (+9000)279/ -55.200$17,706.00
    T62Frankie Capan III (+30000)280/ -4n/a (non-member)$17,160.00
    T62James Hahn (+20000)280/ -44.500$17,160.00
    T64Ludvig Aberg (+2800)281/ -33.800$16,614.00
    T64Kevin Chappell (+20000)281/ -33.800$16,614.00
    T64Trevor Cone (+30000)281/ -33.800$16,614.00
    T64Kaito Onishi (+75000)281/ -3n/a (non-member)$16,614.00
    T64Matthias Schwab (+50000)281/ -33.800$16,614.00
    69S.Y. Noh (+25000)282/ -23.200$16,146.00
    70C.T. Pan (+15000)284/ E3.000$15,990.00
    71Ben Taylor (+50000)285/ 12.900$15,834.00
    T72Jim Herman (+75000)291/ 72.750$15,600.00
    T72Augusto Núñez (+30000)291/ 72.750$15,600.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.