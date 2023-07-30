3M Open payouts and points: Lee Hodges earns $1.4 million and 500 FedExCup points
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
As you review any success stories among the wagers at the 3M Open, you’re not going to find one that had the winner’s margin of victory at seven strokes (or higher). Although that’s exactly Lee Hodges’ cushion from his perch atop the final leaderboard at TPC Twin Cities, it’s just a bet that doesn’t exist. Edge outcomes as specific as that would break the bank and shutter windows.
Hodges was +8000 to win at BetMGM, but he also went wire-to-wire with solo leads after each of the first three rounds. He’s the first to do that since J.T. Poston at the John Deere Classic in 2022. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, there have been only three wire-to-wire winners. Contrast that against 12 albatrosses in the same period of time. Sure, there are exponentially more chances for the later on a single hole, but the two are side-by-side in terms of their rarity relative to the attempts. The odds always reflect it. If you’ve never peered into those props, add it to your homework the next time.
But to win by seven shots is rarer still. It’s the widest gap between first and second place since Dustin Johnson prevailed by 11 at THE NORTHERN TRUST during the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs. To find a second-most recent margin greater than seven, you need to go back to a pair of eight-stroke victories in 2018.
Oh, and lest it be overlooked that Hodges is a first-time winner on the PGA TOUR to boot. Odds aren’t made available for breakthroughs, but it’s been a theme of late as Hodges is the third in as many weeks. The only (and biggest) difference is that both Vincent Norrman (Barbasol Championship) and Akshay Bhatia (Barracuda Championship) needed playoffs to polish off their coronations. Hodges earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.404 million at TPC Twin Cities.
While Hodges hogged the headlines in Minnesota, Tony Finau deserves some attention. At +1600, the defending champion shared the shortest odds with Sungjae Im and Cameron Young. Finau finished in a three-way share of seventh place, while both Im and Young missed the cut.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Lee Hodges (+8000)
|260/ -24
|500.000
|$1,404,000.00
|T2
|Martin Laird (+30000)
|267/ -17
|208.333
|$590,200.00
|T2
|J.T. Poston (+4500)
|267/ -17
|208.333
|$590,200.00
|T2
|Kevin Streelman (+12500)
|267/ -17
|208.333
|$590,200.00
|T5
|Keith Mitchell (+4500)
|268/ -16
|105.000
|$301,275.00
|T5
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|268/ -16
|105.000
|$301,275.00
|T7
|Aaron Baddeley (+30000)
|269/ -15
|85.000
|$245,050.00
|T7
|Tony Finau (+1600)
|269/ -15
|85.000
|$245,050.00
|T7
|Sam Ryder (+20000)
|269/ -15
|85.000
|$245,050.00
|T10
|Cam Davis (+3300)
|270/ -14
|70.000
|$196,950.00
|T10
|Emiliano Grillo (+2500)
|270/ -14
|70.000
|$196,950.00
|T10
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|270/ -14
|70.000
|$196,950.00
|T13
|Zac Blair (+30000)
|271/ -13
|53.143
|$135,664.29
|T13
|Garrick Higgo (+6600)
|271/ -13
|53.143
|$135,664.29
|T13
|Beau Hossler (+4500)
|271/ -13
|53.143
|$135,664.29
|T13
|Alex Noren (+6600)
|271/ -13
|53.143
|$135,664.29
|T13
|Nick Hardy (+10000)
|271/ -13
|53.143
|$135,664.28
|T13
|Billy Horschel (+10000)
|271/ -13
|53.143
|$135,664.28
|T13
|Callum Tarren (+12500)
|271/ -13
|53.143
|$135,664.28
|T20
|Jason Dufner (+50000)
|272/ -12
|39.214
|$82,178.58
|T20
|Tyson Alexander (+75000)
|272/ -12
|39.214
|$82,178.57
|T20
|Tyler Duncan (+25000)
|272/ -12
|39.214
|$82,178.57
|T20
|Ben Griffin (+10000)
|272/ -12
|39.214
|$82,178.57
|T20
|Tom Hoge (+6600)
|272/ -12
|39.214
|$82,178.57
|T20
|Aaron Rai (+4500)
|272/ -12
|39.214
|$82,178.57
|T20
|Matti Schmid (+40000)
|272/ -12
|39.214
|$82,178.57
|T27
|Doug Ghim (+8000)
|273/ -11
|31.000
|$58,110.00
|T27
|Chesson Hadley (+15000)
|273/ -11
|31.000
|$58,110.00
|T27
|S.H. Kim (+12500)
|273/ -11
|31.000
|$58,110.00
|T30
|Kramer Hickok (+30000)
|274/ -10
|23.714
|$46,744.29
|T30
|Stephan Jaeger (+4500)
|274/ -10
|23.714
|$46,744.29
|T30
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)
|274/ -10
|23.714
|$46,744.29
|T30
|Doc Redman (+25000)
|274/ -10
|23.714
|$46,744.29
|T30
|Eric Cole (+4500)
|274/ -10
|23.714
|$46,744.28
|T30
|Mackenzie Hughes (+12500)
|274/ -10
|23.714
|$46,744.28
|T30
|Max McGreevy (+100000)
|274/ -10
|23.714
|$46,744.28
|T37
|Stewart Cink (+10000)
|275/ -9
|16.500
|$34,710.00
|T37
|Adam Long (+15000)
|275/ -9
|16.500
|$34,710.00
|T37
|Patrick Rodgers (+4500)
|275/ -9
|16.500
|$34,710.00
|T37
|J.J. Spaun (+4500)
|275/ -9
|16.500
|$34,710.00
|T37
|Adam Svensson (+8000)
|275/ -9
|16.500
|$34,710.00
|T37
|Kevin Yu (+9000)
|275/ -9
|16.500
|$34,710.00
|T43
|MJ Daffue (+12500)
|276/ -8
|10.714
|$24,726.00
|T43
|Paul Haley II (+75000)
|276/ -8
|10.714
|$24,726.00
|T43
|Matt Kuchar (+8000)
|276/ -8
|10.714
|$24,726.00
|T43
|David Lipsky (+15000)
|276/ -8
|10.714
|$24,726.00
|T43
|Justin Lower (+20000)
|276/ -8
|10.714
|$24,726.00
|T43
|Justin Suh (+6600)
|276/ -8
|10.714
|$24,726.00
|T43
|Matt Wallace (+12500)
|276/ -8
|10.714
|$24,726.00
|T50
|Peter Kuest (+9000)
|277/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,578.00
|T50
|Trey Mullinax (+25000)
|277/ -7
|8.000
|$19,578.00
|T50
|Vincent Norrman (+5500)
|277/ -7
|8.000
|$19,578.00
|T53
|Brice Garnett (+40000)
|278/ -6
|6.325
|$18,447.00
|T53
|Russell Knox (+30000)
|278/ -6
|6.325
|$18,447.00
|T53
|Chad Ramey (+20000)
|278/ -6
|6.325
|$18,447.00
|T53
|Brandt Snedeker (+50000)
|278/ -6
|6.325
|$18,447.00
|T57
|Ryan Gerard (+17500)
|279/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,706.00
|T57
|Nate Lashley (+10000)
|279/ -5
|5.200
|$17,706.00
|T57
|Grayson Murray (+12500)
|279/ -5
|5.200
|$17,706.00
|T57
|Henrik Norlander (+30000)
|279/ -5
|5.200
|$17,706.00
|T57
|Brandon Wu (+9000)
|279/ -5
|5.200
|$17,706.00
|T62
|Frankie Capan III (+30000)
|280/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,160.00
|T62
|James Hahn (+20000)
|280/ -4
|4.500
|$17,160.00
|T64
|Ludvig Aberg (+2800)
|281/ -3
|3.800
|$16,614.00
|T64
|Kevin Chappell (+20000)
|281/ -3
|3.800
|$16,614.00
|T64
|Trevor Cone (+30000)
|281/ -3
|3.800
|$16,614.00
|T64
|Kaito Onishi (+75000)
|281/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,614.00
|T64
|Matthias Schwab (+50000)
|281/ -3
|3.800
|$16,614.00
|69
|S.Y. Noh (+25000)
|282/ -2
|3.200
|$16,146.00
|70
|C.T. Pan (+15000)
|284/ E
|3.000
|$15,990.00
|71
|Ben Taylor (+50000)
|285/ 1
|2.900
|$15,834.00
|T72
|Jim Herman (+75000)
|291/ 7
|2.750
|$15,600.00
|T72
|Augusto Núñez (+30000)
|291/ 7
|2.750
|$15,600.00
