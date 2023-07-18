DFS Dish: Time for Tony Finau to shine at challenging Royal Liverpool

Finally, we’ll end on a few trends from the last two Open Championships when it comes to GPP winning lineups. Six of the top 10 DraftKings point scorers the last two years were priced at $9K or higher. There are too many good players up top to avoid them all. You shouldn’t play them all, but you need to land on a few to build lineups around. The perfect possible DFS lineup the last two Open Championships would have seen combined total ownership below 60%. Don’t be afraid to pivot and play names under the radar. Finally, do NOT feel obligated to use every dollar of your $50K salary cap on DraftKings. Neither of the last two possible perfect lineups for The Open would have used all its salary, and 2021 would’ve left $1,500 on the table!