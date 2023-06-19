U.S. Open Payouts and Points: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6 million and 600 FedExCup points

It’s the kind of pattern, or absence thereof, on the odds board that benefits the bettors who leaned more into the longer-term trajectory of a next-tier talent who’s profiled strongest as a long hitter and phenomenal putter over time. From a technical perspective, the, ahem, major upswing in his results can be associated to a tightening of the screws in his approach game. As the saying goes, the U.S. Open reveals the best performer. It doesn’t care about all of the reasons why a guy might not wind up on top.