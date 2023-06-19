U.S. Open Payouts and Points: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6 million and 600 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
In his first start in a major as a PGA TOUR winner, Wyndham Clark missed the cut at the PGA Championship. In his second, he won the U.S. Open.
When Clark broke through at the Wells Fargo Championship in early May, he was +6600 at BetMGM to win. That was nice value for a non-winner in a Designated event on a beefy track like Quail Hollow. After he missed the cut at Oak Hill, he returned to those odds to win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and finished T12. He had been positioned at T4 and one shot off the 54-hole lead at Muirfield Village.
So, with that kind of momentum, the 29-year-old had to be that or shorter to win on the North Course at The Los Angeles Country Club, right?
Nope.
Clark was +8000 to prevail.
It’s the kind of pattern, or absence thereof, on the odds board that benefits the bettors who leaned more into the longer-term trajectory of a next-tier talent who’s profiled strongest as a long hitter and phenomenal putter over time. From a technical perspective, the, ahem, major upswing in his results can be associated to a tightening of the screws in his approach game. As the saying goes, the U.S. Open reveals the best performer. It doesn’t care about all of the reasons why a guy might not wind up on top.
Clark completed the tournament in 10-under 270 and collected 600 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of a record purse of $20 million.
Rory McIlroy settled for solo second and one stroke back at LACC. It’s his sixth top-eight finish in the last seven majors. At +1200 to win, he was fourth-shortest.
Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+600) checked up in third place another two swings adrift. Jon Rahm (+1000) tied for 10th, while recent PGA champion Brooks Koepka (+1100) shared 17th place with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300).
After opening with U.S. Open record-low 62s, Rickie Fowler (+5000) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) finished T5 and T10, respectively.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Wyndham Clark (+8000)
|270/ -10
|600.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Rory McIlroy (+1200)
|271/ -9
|330.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Scottie Scheffler (+600)
|273/ -7
|210.000
|$1,413,430.00
|4
|Cameron Smith (+2800)
|274/ -6
|Not eligible
|$990,867.00
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
|275/ -5
|110.000
|$738,934.00
|T5
|Rickie Fowler (+5000)
|275/ -5
|110.000
|$738,934.00
|T5
|Min Woo Lee (+10000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$738,934.00
|T8
|Harris English (+15000)
|276/ -4
|91.000
|$562,809.00
|T8
|Tom Kim (+10000)
|276/ -4
|91.000
|$562,809.00
|T10
|Austin Eckroat (+30000)
|277/ -3
|74.750
|$435,018.00
|T10
|Dustin Johnson (+4000)
|277/ -3
|Not eligible
|$435,018.00
|T10
|Jon Rahm (+1000)
|277/ -3
|74.750
|$435,018.00
|T10
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|277/ -3
|74.750
|$435,018.00
|T14
|Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
|278/ -2
|61.333
|$332,343.00
|T14
|Russell Henley (+10000)
|278/ -2
|61.333
|$332,343.00
|T14
|Collin Morikawa (+3300)
|278/ -2
|61.333
|$332,343.00
|T17
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|279/ -1
|56.000
|$284,167.00
|T17
|Brooks Koepka (+1100)
|279/ -1
|Not eligible
|$284,167.00
|19
|Viktor Hovland (+1600)
|280/ E
|53.000
|$258,662.00
|T20
|Bryson DeChambeau (+4000)
|281/ 1
|Not eligible
|$200,152.00
|T20
|Nick Hardy (+50000)
|281/ 1
|44.443
|$200,152.00
|T20
|Shane Lowry (+5500)
|281/ 1
|44.443
|$200,152.00
|T20
|Denny McCarthy (+10000)
|281/ 1
|44.443
|$200,152.00
|T20
|Keith Mitchell (+17500)
|281/ 1
|44.443
|$200,152.00
|T20
|Ryutaro Nagano (+100000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$200,152.00
|T20
|Jordan Smith (+30000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$200,152.00
|T27
|Sergio Garcia (+15000)
|282/ 2
|Not eligible
|$143,295.00
|T27
|Padraig Harrington (+40000)
|282/ 2
|33.433
|$143,295.00
|T27
|Tyrrell Hatton (+3000)
|282/ 2
|33.433
|$143,295.00
|T27
|Justin Suh (+20000)
|282/ 2
|33.433
|$143,295.00
|T27
|Sahith Theegala (+9000)
|282/ 2
|33.433
|$143,295.00
|T32
|Sam Burns (+5500)
|283/ 3
|24.043
|$108,001.00
|T32
|Tony Finau (+3500)
|283/ 3
|24.043
|$108,001.00
|T32
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|283/ 3
|24.043
|$108,001.00
|T32
|Joaquin Niemann (+8000)
|283/ 3
|Not eligible
|$108,001.00
|T32
|Patrick Rodgers (+20000)
|283/ 3
|24.043
|$108,001.00
|T32
|Dylan Wu (+40000)
|283/ 3
|24.043
|$108,001.00
|T32
|Cameron Young (+5000)
|283/ 3
|24.043
|$108,001.00
|T39
|Eric Cole (+20000)
|284/ 4
|17.567
|$85,441.00
|T39
|Si Woo Kim (+6600)
|284/ 4
|17.567
|$85,441.00
|T39
|David Puig (+60000)
|284/ 4
|Not eligible
|$85,441.00
|T39
|Gordon Sargent - a (+40000)
|284/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T43
|Sam Bennett (+50000)
|285/ 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$66,525.00
|T43
|Ryan Fox (+15000)
|285/ 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$66,525.00
|T43
|Brian Harman (+25000)
|285/ 5
|12.467
|$66,525.00
|T43
|Billy Horschel (+35000)
|285/ 5
|12.467
|$66,525.00
|T43
|Andrew Putnam (+20000)
|285/ 5
|12.467
|$66,525.00
|T43
|Sam Stevens (+30000)
|285/ 5
|12.467
|$66,525.00
|T49
|Charley Hoffman (+60000)
|286/ 6
|9.067
|$49,224.00
|T49
|Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)
|286/ 6
|9.067
|$49,224.00
|T49
|Sebastián Muñoz (+20000)
|286/ 6
|9.067
|$49,224.00
|T49
|Kevin Streelman (+50000)
|286/ 6
|9.067
|$49,224.00
|T49
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|286/ 6
|9.067
|$49,224.00
|T54
|Abraham Ancer (+25000)
|287/ 7
|Not eligible
|$45,271.00
|T54
|Romain Langasque (+40000)
|287/ 7
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,271.00
|T56
|Ryan Gerard (+75000)
|288/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$44,421.00
|T56
|Patrick Reed (+8000)
|288/ 8
|Not eligible
|$44,421.00
|58
|Yuto Katsuragawa (+150000)
|289/ 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,783.00
|59
|Adam Hadwin (+20000)
|291/ 11
|5.893
|$43,358.00
|T60
|Jacob Solomon (+100000)
|292/ 12
|n/a (non-member)
|$42,721.00
|T60
|Adam Svensson (+35000)
|292/ 12
|5.554
|$42,721.00
|62
|Ben Carr - a (+250000)
|293/ 13
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|63
|Ryo Ishikawa (+100000)
|294/ 14
|n/a (non-member)
|$42,080.00
|64
|Aldrich Potgieter - a (+250000)
|295/ 15
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|65
|Maxwell Moldovan - a (+200000)
|297/ 17
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
