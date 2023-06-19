PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
U.S. Open Payouts and Points: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6 million and 600 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    In his first start in a major as a PGA TOUR winner, Wyndham Clark missed the cut at the PGA Championship. In his second, he won the U.S. Open.

    When Clark broke through at the Wells Fargo Championship in early May, he was +6600 at BetMGM to win. That was nice value for a non-winner in a Designated event on a beefy track like Quail Hollow. After he missed the cut at Oak Hill, he returned to those odds to win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and finished T12. He had been positioned at T4 and one shot off the 54-hole lead at Muirfield Village.

    So, with that kind of momentum, the 29-year-old had to be that or shorter to win on the North Course at The Los Angeles Country Club, right?

    Nope.

    Clark was +8000 to prevail.

    It’s the kind of pattern, or absence thereof, on the odds board that benefits the bettors who leaned more into the longer-term trajectory of a next-tier talent who’s profiled strongest as a long hitter and phenomenal putter over time. From a technical perspective, the, ahem, major upswing in his results can be associated to a tightening of the screws in his approach game. As the saying goes, the U.S. Open reveals the best performer. It doesn’t care about all of the reasons why a guy might not wind up on top.

    Clark completed the tournament in 10-under 270 and collected 600 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of a record purse of $20 million.

    Rory McIlroy settled for solo second and one stroke back at LACC. It’s his sixth top-eight finish in the last seven majors. At +1200 to win, he was fourth-shortest.

    Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+600) checked up in third place another two swings adrift. Jon Rahm (+1000) tied for 10th, while recent PGA champion Brooks Koepka (+1100) shared 17th place with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300).

    After opening with U.S. Open record-low 62s, Rickie Fowler (+5000) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) finished T5 and T10, respectively.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Wyndham Clark (+8000)270/ -10600.000$3,600,000.00
    2Rory McIlroy (+1200)271/ -9330.000$2,160,000.00
    3Scottie Scheffler (+600)273/ -7210.000$1,413,430.00
    4Cameron Smith (+2800)274/ -6Not eligible$990,867.00
    T5Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)275/ -5110.000$738,934.00
    T5Rickie Fowler (+5000)275/ -5110.000$738,934.00
    T5Min Woo Lee (+10000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$738,934.00
    T8Harris English (+15000)276/ -491.000$562,809.00
    T8Tom Kim (+10000)276/ -491.000$562,809.00
    T10Austin Eckroat (+30000)277/ -374.750$435,018.00
    T10Dustin Johnson (+4000)277/ -3Not eligible$435,018.00
    T10Jon Rahm (+1000)277/ -374.750$435,018.00
    T10Xander Schauffele (+1800)277/ -374.750$435,018.00
    T14Patrick Cantlay (+1600)278/ -261.333$332,343.00
    T14Russell Henley (+10000)278/ -261.333$332,343.00
    T14Collin Morikawa (+3300)278/ -261.333$332,343.00
    T17Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)279/ -156.000$284,167.00
    T17Brooks Koepka (+1100)279/ -1Not eligible$284,167.00
    19Viktor Hovland (+1600)280/ E53.000$258,662.00
    T20Bryson DeChambeau (+4000)281/ 1Not eligible$200,152.00
    T20Nick Hardy (+50000)281/ 144.443$200,152.00
    T20Shane Lowry (+5500)281/ 144.443$200,152.00
    T20Denny McCarthy (+10000)281/ 144.443$200,152.00
    T20Keith Mitchell (+17500)281/ 144.443$200,152.00
    T20Ryutaro Nagano (+100000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$200,152.00
    T20Jordan Smith (+30000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$200,152.00
    T27Sergio Garcia (+15000)282/ 2Not eligible$143,295.00
    T27Padraig Harrington (+40000)282/ 233.433$143,295.00
    T27Tyrrell Hatton (+3000)282/ 233.433$143,295.00
    T27Justin Suh (+20000)282/ 233.433$143,295.00
    T27Sahith Theegala (+9000)282/ 233.433$143,295.00
    T32Sam Burns (+5500)283/ 324.043$108,001.00
    T32Tony Finau (+3500)283/ 324.043$108,001.00
    T32Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)283/ 324.043$108,001.00
    T32Joaquin Niemann (+8000)283/ 3Not eligible$108,001.00
    T32Patrick Rodgers (+20000)283/ 324.043$108,001.00
    T32Dylan Wu (+40000)283/ 324.043$108,001.00
    T32Cameron Young (+5000)283/ 324.043$108,001.00
    T39Eric Cole (+20000)284/ 417.567$85,441.00
    T39Si Woo Kim (+6600)284/ 417.567$85,441.00
    T39David Puig (+60000)284/ 4Not eligible$85,441.00
    T39Gordon Sargent - a (+40000)284/ 4n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T43Sam Bennett (+50000)285/ 5n/a (non-member)$66,525.00
    T43Ryan Fox (+15000)285/ 5n/a (non-member)$66,525.00
    T43Brian Harman (+25000)285/ 512.467$66,525.00
    T43Billy Horschel (+35000)285/ 512.467$66,525.00
    T43Andrew Putnam (+20000)285/ 512.467$66,525.00
    T43Sam Stevens (+30000)285/ 512.467$66,525.00
    T49Charley Hoffman (+60000)286/ 69.067$49,224.00
    T49Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)286/ 69.067$49,224.00
    T49Sebastián Muñoz (+20000)286/ 69.067$49,224.00
    T49Kevin Streelman (+50000)286/ 69.067$49,224.00
    T49Gary Woodland (+10000)286/ 69.067$49,224.00
    T54Abraham Ancer (+25000)287/ 7Not eligible$45,271.00
    T54Romain Langasque (+40000)287/ 7n/a (non-member)$45,271.00
    T56Ryan Gerard (+75000)288/ 8n/a (non-member)$44,421.00
    T56Patrick Reed (+8000)288/ 8Not eligible$44,421.00
    58Yuto Katsuragawa (+150000)289/ 9n/a (non-member)$43,783.00
    59Adam Hadwin (+20000)291/ 115.893$43,358.00
    T60Jacob Solomon (+100000)292/ 12n/a (non-member)$42,721.00
    T60Adam Svensson (+35000)292/ 125.554$42,721.00
    62Ben Carr - a (+250000)293/ 13n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    63Ryo Ishikawa (+100000)294/ 14n/a (non-member)$42,080.00
    64Aldrich Potgieter - a (+250000)295/ 15n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    65Maxwell Moldovan - a (+200000)297/ 17n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

