Cream will rise at Muirfield Village

It has gotten to the point where you can’t look at tournament-long plays without considering Scottie Scheffler (-165 for a Top 10) somewhere in your picks. I’ve been waiting for him to have an off week but it’s yet to materialize. He hasn’t finished outside the top 20 since last October in stroke play events and he’s shortened from -140 to -165 in this market already. Scheffler is a clear leader in SG: Tee-to-Green this season at +2.567 per round, well ahead to next-best Rory McIlroy at +1.840. If not for some dodgy putting of late, Scheffler would have won multiple times. He ranked second last on the greens last week and missed a playoff by just one shot.