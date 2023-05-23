Betting Stat Pack: Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Hogan's famous declaration about a straight ball getting you nothing but trouble here resonates. Moving the golf ball in each direction off the tee and into the greens must be the first order of business. The shifting winds in this part of the world will require a complete commitment to club choice and shot shape. This course is not a spot to work through new swing thoughts. Three of the last seven winners have led the field in this category. Six have ranked inside T7 or better.