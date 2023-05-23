Betting Stat Pack: Charles Schwab Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Another chapter in the proud history of golf in the state of Texas will be written this week. Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth will host a PGA TOUR event for the 78th consecutive season.
"Hogan's Alley" was designed in 1936 by John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell, and this will be the last edition of this iteration. The par 70 layout will stretch to 7,209 yards as it has since 2016 one final time. After the conclusion of play on Sunday, Gil Hanse and his team will begin the newest renovations.
One of the most difficult tracks on TOUR, Colonial has played under par just twice in the last seven years.
The field of 120 this week will compete for a purse of $8.75 million. The winner takes home $1.556 million, 500 FedExCup points, and all the perks of becoming a winner on TOUR.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|6
|Will Gordon
|7
|Hayden Buckley
|9
|Akshay Bhatia
|T10
|Collin Morikawa
|13
|Tony Finau
|14
|Brian Harman
|15
|Viktor Hovland
|16
|Rickie Fowler
|17
|Vincent Norrman
Click stat headline above for additional players
Ben Hogan's famous declaration about a straight ball getting you nothing but trouble here resonates. Moving the golf ball in each direction off the tee and into the greens must be the first order of business. The shifting winds in this part of the world will require a complete commitment to club choice and shot shape. This course is not a spot to work through new swing thoughts. Three of the last seven winners have led the field in this category. Six have ranked inside T7 or better.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Maverick McNealy
|2
|Sam Ryder
|4
|Sam Burns
|5
|Max Homa
|6
|Ben Taylor
|9
|Harry Hall
|10
|Brendon Todd
|12
|Denny McCarthy
|15
|Taylor Moore
|16
|Andrew Putnam
|21
|Nick Taylor
Colonial featured the first Bentgrass greens in the Dallas area almost 80 years ago. After pure Bentgrass last week at the PGA Championship, this adjustment won't be as demanding for some. Greens will run up to 13 feet again this week. Concentration is required until putts are holed. Only two of the last ten winners have not been in the top eight in this category.
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Max Homa
|6
|Tony Finau
|8
|Sam Burns
|9
|Sam Ryder
|10
|Tom Hoge
|11
|Patton Kizzire
|12
|Sungjae Im
|12
|Jordan Spieth
|16
|Viktor Hovland
|19
|Byeong Hun An
|21
|Nick Taylor
The targets average only 5,000 square feet on approach. Finding them from short grass is difficult enough. Getting it close and cashing in on the resulting putt separates the leaderboard in Fort Worth. Colonial annually ranks in the top 15 as one of the most difficult tracks to convert Birdies Or Better. Nine of the last ten winners have ranked 11th or better in this category. Taking advantage of these opportunities is paramount.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org