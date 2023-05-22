Odds Outlook: Sizzling Scottie Scheffler stands alone atop the Colonial odds board

Another Texan (and another Dallas resident), Jordan Spieth (+1400) will look to improve on his already stout record at Colonial. His previous 10 starts have resulted in weekend tee times in all 10 outings. Of those 10 paychecks, eight have gone for the top-10 variety, including a win in 2016 and three seconds. Nine of the 10 paydays are T14 or better. Two weeks ago, the former Longhorn missed the last event in Dallas, the AT&T Byron Nelson, as he was dealing with a wrist problem. Cashing T29 at a very difficult Oak Hill Country Club last week during the PGA Championship suggests that injury could be behind him.